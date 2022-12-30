High pressure remains in charge as we start the first full week of 2023. Therefore, look for another warm and dry day ahead. Highs will range in the low 80’s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms over the Lower Mississippi Valley from Monday through Tuesday morning. The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO