Columbia leaders announce potential legal action against CA Board, urge community to recall CA Reps
A coalition of community leaders announced potential legal action against the CA Board of Directors and called for Columbia residents of 5 Columbia villages to petition their village board to recall their CA representatives from the Board during a press conference held this morning by the People's Tree at the Columbia Lakefront.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County school closed due to high temperatures in classroom
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — School officials in Anne Arundel County say a school in Annapolis dismissed early today because of high temperatures in the classroom. Bates Middle School closed at 10 a.m. Students were to begin virtual learning at noon, according to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier. Mosier said...
CBS News
Baltimore's Mayor Scott touts public safety successes in 2022 and goals for 2023
On the first day of 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott touted some of the progress his administration made in improving public safety the previous year and his plans for addressing public safety issues in the year ahead. During 2022, Baltimore saw a 5% decrease in nonfatal shootings, which it considers to...
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
wypr.org
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
aminerdetail.com
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT SHA begins $39 million project to rehabilitate 10 Baltimore County bridges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $39.8 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. The project will improve interstate highway safety...
foxbaltimore.com
Online video shows police response for "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police said one adult and seven juveniles were arrested after a disturbance Friday night near the Towson Circle. According to a news release, a “large and unruly” crowd had gathered, which prompted police to bring in both the K9 and aviation units to regain control.
Hogan cites his toughest challenges during time as Maryland governor
Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2015 riots in Baltimore and his cancer diagnosis were the greatest challenges he faced during his time as governor. Hogan met with the Washington, D.C.-based Fox affiliate Fox 5 for an interview to reflect on his time as governor as his second term comes…
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Driver Killed In Near Nine-Mile NYE I-95 Pursuit With State Police Troopers In Cecil County: AG
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve crash that took the life of an erratic driver who was pursued by state police troopers for miles in Cecil County. The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced an investigation...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
wnav.com
A Fugitive with Multiple Charges from Events in Anne Arundel County Has Been Arrested
A Virginia man, wanted for several warrants from Anne Arundel County, has been arrested in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores is a 35-year-old man who is now in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He's accused of felony charges, including three counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault, two counts of false imprisonment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to a press release, Stafford County Detective J.G. Wright III and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to take him into custody.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
2 people dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Clinton
CLINTON, Md. — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after an apparent domestic incident in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday morning. The investigation is in its early stages, and Prince George's County Police Department have released few details so far as they work to understand the deadly situation that unfolded on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton.
