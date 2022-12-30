ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
aminerdetail.com

A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP

Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023

BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

A Fugitive with Multiple Charges from Events in Anne Arundel County Has Been Arrested

A Virginia man, wanted for several warrants from Anne Arundel County, has been arrested in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores is a 35-year-old man who is now in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He's accused of felony charges, including three counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault, two counts of false imprisonment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to a press release, Stafford County Detective J.G. Wright III and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to take him into custody.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

2 people dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Clinton

CLINTON, Md. — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after an apparent domestic incident in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday morning. The investigation is in its early stages, and Prince George's County Police Department have released few details so far as they work to understand the deadly situation that unfolded on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton.
CLINTON, MD

