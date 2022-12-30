ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Orange County Legislature chair passes away

GOSHEN – Former Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Roxanne Donnery of Highland Falls died on Monday. State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Orange County Democratic Party announced her passing. Jacobson credited Donnery’s leadership with saving the county-owned Valley View nursing home instead of becoming a private facility. And he said...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie firefighters answer more than 5,000 calls in 2022

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, responded to 5,428 calls for service in 2022, with the last one coming in at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The call volume is a 16 percent increase over 2021. The firefighters, operating...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Maher sworn in as new state assemblyman

WALDEN – Most Precious Blood School in Walden, where Brian Maher went to school as a youngster, held a packed audience Saturday while area dignitaries sang his praises as a former mayor of Walden, town supervisor of Montgomery, and executive director of the Purple Heart Mission and now watched him take the oath of office as the representative of the newly drawn State Assembly District 101.
WALDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta takes oath as new Orange County sheriff

Share on facebook Facebook Share on twitter Twitter Share on linkedin LinkedIn Share on email Email Share on print Print. GOSHEN- Orange County’s new sheriff, Paul Arteta, was sworn in on Sunday as County Clerk Kelly Eskew administered the oath of office at the county’s emergency services center.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Community Foundation awards grants to programs serving seniors

MONTGOMERY – The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan has announced the recipients of its 2022 Make a Difference grants. The Make a Difference Fund was established by the leadership of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in 2003 to meet emerging needs in the areas in which it serves and has awarded $10,500 to start 2023. The money is being distributed to five nonprofit organizations that are addressing the needs of seniors and their caregivers in Orange and Sullivan counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Missing Delaware County Man

New York State Police are seeking a Davenport man who has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. According to state police, 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora was last seen on December 23rd at a local gas station. He does not have a cell phone. Troopers have...
DAVENPORT, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Imperati officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Republican Kirk Imperati was sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff on Sunday before a large crowd of family, friends, coworkers, and supporters. His oath of office was administered by his uncle, 44-year Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Paul Sullivan. The judge also administered the oath to Imperati when he graduated from the law enforcement academy 33 years ago.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Judge suing office manager for defamation after argument over mask policy at doctor’s office

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Court Judge Frank Mora, involved in a federal lawsuit because he was denied a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine, is now suing the office manager of an eye doctor’s office for defamation. Mora claims that Stacey Koch made “false and damaging” statements to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct after an argument over mask requirements at the Seeta Eye Center. Judge Mora says that Ms. Koch demanded that he wear a mask during a visit to the office with his son in December 2021. Mora is seeking $250,000 in compensatory damages as well as $175,000 in punitive damages, according to the lawsuit filed on December 29, 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eachus takes oath as assemblyman

NEW WINDSOR – Former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus was sworn in on Monday as the new state assemblyman from the 99th District of Eastern Orange County. Eachus is a retired science teacher in the Newburgh school system. New Windsor Town Justice George Meyers Jr. administered the oath to...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police ID victim of fatal I-84 rest area crash

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 26-year-old Cuddebackville man was killed when his car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in the Wallkill rest area of Interstate 84 on Thursday night, December 29, 2022. State Police said a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Derrick Rosa was traveling westbound on the highway...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe couple celebrates birth of first baby of New Year in Warwick

WARWICK – Faith Eileen Kis, the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Kis, was the first New Year’s Day baby born at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick on Sunday. Faith Eileen weight eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 ½ inches long when she was welcomed into the family at 7:07 a.m.
WARWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy