Mid-Hudson News Network
Walgreens’ plans to develop fulfillment center in Orange County may be scrapped
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Walgreens’ plans to create a micro-fulfillment center in a giant warehouse-distribution center on Union Avenue in the Town of Newburgh may not come to fruition. There is an issue with the state that is apparently holding up the deal and while details are unknown,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Orange County Legislature chair passes away
GOSHEN – Former Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Roxanne Donnery of Highland Falls died on Monday. State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Orange County Democratic Party announced her passing. Jacobson credited Donnery’s leadership with saving the county-owned Valley View nursing home instead of becoming a private facility. And he said...
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters answer more than 5,000 calls in 2022
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, responded to 5,428 calls for service in 2022, with the last one coming in at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The call volume is a 16 percent increase over 2021. The firefighters, operating...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Maher sworn in as new state assemblyman
WALDEN – Most Precious Blood School in Walden, where Brian Maher went to school as a youngster, held a packed audience Saturday while area dignitaries sang his praises as a former mayor of Walden, town supervisor of Montgomery, and executive director of the Purple Heart Mission and now watched him take the oath of office as the representative of the newly drawn State Assembly District 101.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arteta takes oath as new Orange County sheriff
Share on facebook Facebook Share on twitter Twitter Share on linkedin LinkedIn Share on email Email Share on print Print. GOSHEN- Orange County’s new sheriff, Paul Arteta, was sworn in on Sunday as County Clerk Kelly Eskew administered the oath of office at the county’s emergency services center.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community Foundation awards grants to programs serving seniors
MONTGOMERY – The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan has announced the recipients of its 2022 Make a Difference grants. The Make a Difference Fund was established by the leadership of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in 2003 to meet emerging needs in the areas in which it serves and has awarded $10,500 to start 2023. The money is being distributed to five nonprofit organizations that are addressing the needs of seniors and their caregivers in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early morning fire sweeps through Beacon boarding house UPDATE: Alleged arsonist turns himself in to police
BEACON – City of Beacon firefighters responded to “The Guest House” at 925 Wolcott Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fire on all three floors of the boarding house. Within minutes of arrival, a second alarm was dispatched, bringing additional fire departments and manpower to the scene.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
State Police Looking for Missing Delaware County Man
New York State Police are seeking a Davenport man who has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. According to state police, 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora was last seen on December 23rd at a local gas station. He does not have a cell phone. Troopers have...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Imperati officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Republican Kirk Imperati was sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff on Sunday before a large crowd of family, friends, coworkers, and supporters. His oath of office was administered by his uncle, 44-year Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Paul Sullivan. The judge also administered the oath to Imperati when he graduated from the law enforcement academy 33 years ago.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Organization ‘Red Hook Responds’ delivers nearly 9,000 meals in 2022
RED HOOK – Volunteer organization Red Hook Responds delivered 8,955 meals free of charge to Red Hook and Rhinebeck residents in need in 2022, serving an average of 25 meals per day. Founded in April 2020 by Daniel Budd and Chris Donohue in response to the pandemic, Red Hook...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Judge suing office manager for defamation after argument over mask policy at doctor’s office
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Court Judge Frank Mora, involved in a federal lawsuit because he was denied a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine, is now suing the office manager of an eye doctor’s office for defamation. Mora claims that Stacey Koch made “false and damaging” statements to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct after an argument over mask requirements at the Seeta Eye Center. Judge Mora says that Ms. Koch demanded that he wear a mask during a visit to the office with his son in December 2021. Mora is seeking $250,000 in compensatory damages as well as $175,000 in punitive damages, according to the lawsuit filed on December 29, 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus takes oath as assemblyman
NEW WINDSOR – Former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus was sworn in on Monday as the new state assemblyman from the 99th District of Eastern Orange County. Eachus is a retired science teacher in the Newburgh school system. New Windsor Town Justice George Meyers Jr. administered the oath to...
Serious Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Causes Taconic Parkway Delays
This story has been updated.A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle caused heavy delays on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 in Putnam County on the northbound side in Kent and initially blocked the right lane.Rubbernecking delay…
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
Rescue officials say the animals were found with no food or water and are owned by former NYPD detective Erick Flores.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police ID victim of fatal I-84 rest area crash
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 26-year-old Cuddebackville man was killed when his car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in the Wallkill rest area of Interstate 84 on Thursday night, December 29, 2022. State Police said a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Derrick Rosa was traveling westbound on the highway...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe couple celebrates birth of first baby of New Year in Warwick
WARWICK – Faith Eileen Kis, the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Kis, was the first New Year’s Day baby born at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick on Sunday. Faith Eileen weight eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 ½ inches long when she was welcomed into the family at 7:07 a.m.
