Wallkill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police ID victim of fatal I-84 rest area crash

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 26-year-old Cuddebackville man was killed when his car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in the Wallkill rest area of Interstate 84 on Thursday night, December 29, 2022. State Police said a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Derrick Rosa was traveling westbound on the highway...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two women killed, one injured, in Haverstraw car crash (VIDEO)

HAVERSTRAW – Two women were killed early New Year’s morning when the car in which they were riding ran off Beach Road near the kayak launch in the Town of Haverstraw. Town Police Capt. John Gould, Jr. said the 64-year-old female driver from Haverstraw said she lost control of the car, which slid off the road crashed through a fence.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Hits Tree Head-On in Stamford

One person has died and another person is injured after the vehicle they were in hit a tree head-on in Stamford on New Year's Day. Investigators said a 31-year-old Stamford resident was traveling southbound on Greenwich Avenue around 6:09 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over to the northbound side of the road, mounted the sidewalk and hit a tree head-on.
STAMFORD, CT
rocklanddaily.com

Tragic New Years Car Accident in Haverstraw

At approximately 1:30 am on New Year's Day, the Haverstraw Police department was dispatched to the kayak launch area of Beach Road for a call regarding a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived, the officers noted a car occupied by three women up on an embankment on the...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal New Year’s crash in North Rockland (VIDEO)

HAVERSTRAW – The new year began on a tragic note in the Town of Haverstraw as at least one person was killed in an automobile crash on Beach Road. Haverstraw Police on the scene confirmed at least one death in the early morning incident. Other people were rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body found in Plattekill

PLATTEKILL – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Plattekill early Monday afternoon. The body was located along Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. Emergency medical services and police are on the scene conducting an investigation.
PLATTEKILL, NY

