FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serious Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Causes Taconic Parkway Delays
This story has been updated.A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle caused heavy delays on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 in Putnam County on the northbound side in Kent and initially blocked the right lane.Rubbernecking delay…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police ID victim of fatal I-84 rest area crash
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 26-year-old Cuddebackville man was killed when his car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in the Wallkill rest area of Interstate 84 on Thursday night, December 29, 2022. State Police said a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Derrick Rosa was traveling westbound on the highway...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two women killed, one injured, in Haverstraw car crash (VIDEO)
HAVERSTRAW – Two women were killed early New Year’s morning when the car in which they were riding ran off Beach Road near the kayak launch in the Town of Haverstraw. Town Police Capt. John Gould, Jr. said the 64-year-old female driver from Haverstraw said she lost control of the car, which slid off the road crashed through a fence.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Hits Tree Head-On in Stamford
One person has died and another person is injured after the vehicle they were in hit a tree head-on in Stamford on New Year's Day. Investigators said a 31-year-old Stamford resident was traveling southbound on Greenwich Avenue around 6:09 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over to the northbound side of the road, mounted the sidewalk and hit a tree head-on.
News 12
Driver dies in crash with a parked tractor-trailer in Wallkill rest area
State police say 26-year-old Derrick Rosa, from Cuddebackville, died Thursday night in a crash on I-84 in the town of Wallkill. A viewer sent video of the scene to News 12 and said they didn’t realize at the time that the victim was a loved one they knew. Authorities...
Cortland Manor man dies in Putnam Valley crash
Police say that 65-year-old James Cottrell was driving on Route 301 near Taconic State Parkway Friday afternoon when he lost control of his car.
wrnjradio.com
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-80 in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was was reported at 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 13 in Hope...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early morning fire sweeps through Beacon boarding house UPDATE: Alleged arsonist turns himself in to police
BEACON – City of Beacon firefighters responded to “The Guest House” at 925 Wolcott Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fire on all three floors of the boarding house. Within minutes of arrival, a second alarm was dispatched, bringing additional fire departments and manpower to the scene.
rocklanddaily.com
Tragic New Years Car Accident in Haverstraw
At approximately 1:30 am on New Year's Day, the Haverstraw Police department was dispatched to the kayak launch area of Beach Road for a call regarding a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived, the officers noted a car occupied by three women up on an embankment on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal New Year’s crash in North Rockland (VIDEO)
HAVERSTRAW – The new year began on a tragic note in the Town of Haverstraw as at least one person was killed in an automobile crash on Beach Road. Haverstraw Police on the scene confirmed at least one death in the early morning incident. Other people were rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Off Beacon Roadway, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead in a wooded area. The man was found dead in Dutchess County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 1, in a wooded area off of Teller Avenue in Beacon. Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police, said officers...
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
Person arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle in Eastchester
Police said the incident began on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound around 10:30 a.m. when officials say tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to do so.
Missing NY Man Hasn't Been Seen In More Than A Week, State Police Report
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week. Theodore Sikora, age 78, of Davenport in Delaware County, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks, New York State Police reported on Monday, Jan. 2.
Officials: Bodies of 2 missing ice fishermen recovered from reservoir
Authorities say the two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
UPS truck collides with another vehicle in Newburgh
Police say the driver was hit by another vehicle and both drivers were taken to the hospital.
Beacon police find body in woods New Year’s Day
The City of Beacon Police Department has launched an investigation after they found a body in the woods around noontime New Year's Day.
UPDATE: Gruesome Injuries Suffered By Suffern Pedestrian Knocked Over Route 17 Median In Ramsey
UPDATE: Yet another pedestrian who was struck trying to cross a deadly stretch of Route 17 in Ramsey suffered a gruesome fate, responders revealed.Both his lower left leg and part of his right foot were amputated after he was knocked over the highway divider, they said.The 66-year-old Suffern resid…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Body found in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Plattekill early Monday afternoon. The body was located along Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. Emergency medical services and police are on the scene conducting an investigation.
Gruesome Injuries Suffered By Rockland Man Knocked Over Route 17 Median
A man from Rockland County who was struck trying to cross a stretch of Route 17 suffered a gruesome fate, responders revealed.Both his lower left leg and part of his right foot were amputated after he was knocked over the highway divider, they said.The 66-year-old Suffern resident was taken to Hack…
