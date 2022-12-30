One person has died and another person is injured after the vehicle they were in hit a tree head-on in Stamford on New Year's Day. Investigators said a 31-year-old Stamford resident was traveling southbound on Greenwich Avenue around 6:09 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over to the northbound side of the road, mounted the sidewalk and hit a tree head-on.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO