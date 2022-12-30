Read full article on original website
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the second day of this week, it seems that sellers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
BAYC NFT Ends 2022 With 69 ETH as Floor Price
After following a brief decline and several fluctuations, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a Yuga Labs-owned Non-fungible token (NFT) collection closed at 69 Ethereum (ETH) worth approximately $83,000 in 2022. Amongst all the Yuga Labs NFT collections, BAYC was the highest in terms of floor price....
Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion
Supply chain concerns for iPhones in China have driven Apple's market value below $2 trillion on Tuesday, forcing the company to join Microsoft and petroleum giant Saudi Aramco in falling under the mark.
Ethereum Founder Feels Bullish About Rollups in 2023
Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian businessman and founder of Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has shared his thoughts on what he perceives will be bullish this year. Amongst all that he mentioned, Buterin emphasized reaching the “basic rollup scaling” milestone in his roadmap diagram. As part of this,...
Lido Finance Surpasses MakerDAO as the Top DeFi Protocol Per TVL
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Lido Finance, a liquid staking protocol has seen good growth beyond expectations following Ethereum’s merger Last year. The protocol has emerged as the largest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol with the highest Total Value locked (TVL), pushing off other competitors. According to data from DeFiLlama,...
Animoca Brands Gains Extension for 2020 Audited Financial Report Submission
Hong Kong-based metaverse giant Animoca Brands has received an extension of an earlier agreement to file its audited financial report for 2020. Originally, the metaverse heavyweight was meant to submit the requested document to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)by the end of 2022. Instead, Animoca Brands requested a later date for the submission.
Valkyrie Rolls Out Managerial Proposal For Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Investment firm Valkyrie has released a few proposals for the crypto industry’s largest fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to increase the latter’s current management. Valkyrie Investment is developing a strategy to become the sponsor and manager of GBTC. In accordance, the Nashville-headquartered asset management firm announced the launch of the Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund.
Gemini and DCG Executives Spat Over Frozen Funds on Genesis
Cameron Winklevoss, the CEO, and co-founder of Gemini Exchange has, with a devastated mind, written a letter to Barry Silbert, co-founder, and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG) regarding his inability to access customers’ funds. Open Letter to Barry Silbert. In the open letter, Cameron Winklevoss accused DCG of...
Valkyrie Proposes Take Over of Grayscale’s GBTC
This week, the cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie Investments announced on its blog that the firm desires to take over as sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). One of Grayscale’s competitors, Valkyrie, had introduced a bitcoin trust and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier in 2021. The Tennessee-based...
