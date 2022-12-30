ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023

Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the second day of this week, it seems that sellers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com

BAYC NFT Ends 2022 With 69 ETH as Floor Price

After following a brief decline and several fluctuations, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a Yuga Labs-owned Non-fungible token (NFT) collection closed at 69 Ethereum (ETH) worth approximately $83,000 in 2022. Amongst all the Yuga Labs NFT collections, BAYC was the highest in terms of floor price....
thecoinrise.com

Ethereum Founder Feels Bullish About Rollups in 2023

Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian businessman and founder of Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has shared his thoughts on what he perceives will be bullish this year. Amongst all that he mentioned, Buterin emphasized reaching the “basic rollup scaling” milestone in his roadmap diagram. As part of this,...
thecoinrise.com

Lido Finance Surpasses MakerDAO as the Top DeFi Protocol Per TVL

Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Lido Finance, a liquid staking protocol has seen good growth beyond expectations following Ethereum’s merger Last year. The protocol has emerged as the largest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol with the highest Total Value locked (TVL), pushing off other competitors. According to data from DeFiLlama,...
thecoinrise.com

Animoca Brands Gains Extension for 2020 Audited Financial Report Submission

Hong Kong-based metaverse giant Animoca Brands has received an extension of an earlier agreement to file its audited financial report for 2020. Originally, the metaverse heavyweight was meant to submit the requested document to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)by the end of 2022. Instead, Animoca Brands requested a later date for the submission.
thecoinrise.com

Valkyrie Rolls Out Managerial Proposal For Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Investment firm Valkyrie has released a few proposals for the crypto industry’s largest fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to increase the latter’s current management. Valkyrie Investment is developing a strategy to become the sponsor and manager of GBTC. In accordance, the Nashville-headquartered asset management firm announced the launch of the Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund.
thecoinrise.com

Gemini and DCG Executives Spat Over Frozen Funds on Genesis

Cameron Winklevoss, the CEO, and co-founder of Gemini Exchange has, with a devastated mind, written a letter to Barry Silbert, co-founder, and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG) regarding his inability to access customers’ funds. Open Letter to Barry Silbert. In the open letter, Cameron Winklevoss accused DCG of...
thecoinrise.com

