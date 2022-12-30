Read full article on original website
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the second day of this week, it seems that sellers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
BAYC NFT Ends 2022 With 69 ETH as Floor Price
After following a brief decline and several fluctuations, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a Yuga Labs-owned Non-fungible token (NFT) collection closed at 69 Ethereum (ETH) worth approximately $83,000 in 2022. Amongst all the Yuga Labs NFT collections, BAYC was the highest in terms of floor price....
Crypto Exchanges Sees Low Trading Volumes Similar to Dec 2020
The crypto industry has seen a drop in trade volumes in the year ending 2022. Crypto exchange platforms ended 2022 with the worst performance in the past two years, according to reports from The Block’s Data Dashboard. While comparing the crypto trading volumes of 2022 to that of previous...
Lido Finance Surpasses MakerDAO as the Top DeFi Protocol Per TVL
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Lido Finance, a liquid staking protocol has seen good growth beyond expectations following Ethereum’s merger Last year. The protocol has emerged as the largest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol with the highest Total Value locked (TVL), pushing off other competitors. According to data from DeFiLlama,...
Valkyrie Proposes Take Over of Grayscale’s GBTC
This week, the cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie Investments announced on its blog that the firm desires to take over as sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). One of Grayscale’s competitors, Valkyrie, had introduced a bitcoin trust and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier in 2021. The Tennessee-based...
