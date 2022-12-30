Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
Bay News 9
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
Bay News 9
60+ people rescued from ICON Park Ferris wheel after power failure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least 62 people were rescued from The Wheel at ICON Park Saturday evening. Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the ride experienced a power failure and responded just past 6:30 p.m. Riders began disembarking around 8 p.m. No injuries were reported. ICON Park said the...
Bay News 9
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
Bay News 9
SpaceX getting ready for the first launch of 2023
CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — The very first space launch of 2023 will take place in Florida as SpaceX is getting ready for the Transporter-6 mission. The launch window is at 9:56 a.m. EST, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Transporter 6 rideshare mission will send up 114 payloads. 🔻Scroll...
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
Discount Bin Store Draws Huge Crowds
If you are looking for a good deal, a new store in Lakeland is just the place to find it. Bin Hub in North Lakeland is a bargain buyer’s best way to spend the day. Located at 1100 Griffin Road, the store offers receptacles full of leftover items from major retailers.
Plant City Man Killed Walking Along US-92, Troopers Seek Hit And Run Driver
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Plant City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Sunday around 8:00 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was walking along the road edge of US-92, east of Branch Forbes Road, and
Plant City man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash, FHP says
PLANT CITY, Fla — A Plant City man walking along the road Sunday night is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by the driver of an unknown car, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on New Year's Day on U.S....
Bay News 9
Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
‘An avoidable tragedy’: Business partners kill each other in Polk County shooting, sheriff says
A shooting at a Lakeland business left two men dead following a dispute, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Mother, 2 young sons found dead in submerged car in Lakeland lake
LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deaths of a mother and her two young sons, ages 4 and 9, who were found in a submerged car in Lake Wire, authorities said. Rescuers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a call about...
Tampa, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lake Minneola High School basketball team will have a game with Freedom High School - Tampa on January 02, 2023, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
westorlandonews.com
Convicted Felon Charged with First Degree Murder in Central Florida
Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced charges against 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a registered felon who has served two prison sentences, one for battery in 2011, and then again in 2020 for battery, burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing from law enforcement.
Why is Sheriff Grady Judd taking the lethal approach to cat and kitten control in Polk County?
There is a better way than killing – better for cats and better for Polk County. Judd is also selling the dead cats, why is it because of the money or there is no room in the county dump next to the animal services buildings?. Cat cadavers go to...
Activists call for DOJ to investigate Lakeland police ahead of town hall meeting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists are holding a town hall meeting Monday, describing it as a public call to investigate the Lakeland Police Department. “We thought it’s time now to call the community together and take actions and see what we can do as a community,” said Pastor Clayton Cowart with the Poor and Minority Justice Center.
westorlandonews.com
Death Investigation of Violent Inmate Dead at Local Hospital
The Officer-Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) task force for the 10th Judicial Circuit is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred at a local hospital on December 23, 2022, where the inmate was transported immediately after violently attacking detention deputies at the South County Jail. Inmate Eric Nelson (DOB 3/30/1976)...
YAHOO!
Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve
A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
Comments / 0