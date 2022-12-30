ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

60+ people rescued from ICON Park Ferris wheel after power failure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least 62 people were rescued from The Wheel at ICON Park Saturday evening. Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the ride experienced a power failure and responded just past 6:30 p.m. Riders began disembarking around 8 p.m. No injuries were reported. ICON Park said the...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
DEBARY, FL
Bay News 9

SpaceX getting ready for the first launch of 2023

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — The very first space launch of 2023 will take place in Florida as SpaceX is getting ready for the Transporter-6 mission. The launch window is at 9:56 a.m. EST, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Transporter 6 rideshare mission will send up 114 payloads. 🔻Scroll...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Discount Bin Store Draws Huge Crowds

If you are looking for a good deal, a new store in Lakeland is just the place to find it. Bin Hub in North Lakeland is a bargain buyer’s best way to spend the day. Located at 1100 Griffin Road, the store offers receptacles full of leftover items from major retailers.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day

TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tampa, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lake Minneola High School basketball team will have a game with Freedom High School - Tampa on January 02, 2023, 13:15:00.
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Convicted Felon Charged with First Degree Murder in Central Florida

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced charges against 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a registered felon who has served two prison sentences, one for battery in 2011, and then again in 2020 for battery, burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing from law enforcement.
LAKELAND, FL
westorlandonews.com

Death Investigation of Violent Inmate Dead at Local Hospital

The Officer-Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) task force for the 10th Judicial Circuit is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred at a local hospital on December 23, 2022, where the inmate was transported immediately after violently attacking detention deputies at the South County Jail. Inmate Eric Nelson (DOB 3/30/1976)...
LAKELAND, FL
YAHOO!

Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve

A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
LAKELAND, FL

