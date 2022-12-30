Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Farmers’ markets, ‘A Little Night Music’ and more
The comedian performs Jan. 5-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Shell Club guest lecture...
Tiger, Phil, war and more: Nonfiction Author Series returns to Naples with 4 sessions in 2023
Issues at the top of today’s headlines — ranging from upheaval in professional golf to Middle Eastern women fighting for equality in a man’s world — converge in a compelling lineup for the 2023 Nonfiction Author Series. The four events, which raise funds for the Collier...
Gust commentary: No single solution to affordable housing problem
Safe, attainable, workforce housing. When I moved to Naples almost 43 years ago, the community was talking about the lack of housing for our workers. It was a problem then, and remains a persistent problem today in many areas of our state. In my experience, all too often the issue...
Two Naples women dead after driver loses control, collides with tree in Lely, troopers say
Two Naples women, ages 20 and 22, died just before midnight Monday when the driver lost control and collided with a tree. The crash happened at 11:59 p.m. in Lely. The car was traveling west on U.S. 41, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when it traveled off the road, entered the raised grass median and collided with a tree.
Active shooter situation at Waffle House prompts CCSO response, officials say
The sound of gunshots Sunday morning led deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office to an active shooter situation at a Waffle House restaurant. A call shortly before 5:15 a.m. alerted deputies to an incident at the Waffle House in the 3800 block of Tollhouse Drive in Naples, said Jordan Rice, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
