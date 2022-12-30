ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New Year’s Eve forecast

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
NEW YEAR’S EVE

It’s shaping up to be another warm day in the 50s! Clouds have been taking over, at any point we could see some patchy drizzle and showers. Wet and foggy weather will fill in across the region between 4-7 PM and continue on/off overnight. Most of the rain looks light and scattered, but there may be a few embedded downpours over the Cape and Islands. Rain totals will range from 1/4″ to 1/2″. Temps will even linger around 50 degrees for First Night celebrations in the evening. Talk about balmy!

NEW YEAR’S DAY

The Sunday forecast has certainly improved. Rain looks to move out around sunrise with dry weather the rest of the day. Clouds will eventually thin out leaving us with a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. It will also be breezy with winds sustained 10-20 mph and gusts into the 30 mph range in Massachusetts. That will not be strong enough for wind damage. It’s looking great for the Patriots game at Gillette!

WARMTH CONTINUES

Temperatures will remain well above average for the first week of January. It also looks unsettled with more rain in the forecast starting Tuesday. That pattern looks to level off next Friday and weekend with a cool down to follow for the second week of 2023.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
