AVAX price analysis for 3 January 2023
AVAX price analysis for 3 January 2023, AVAX, the twentieth-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about AVAX price from CoinCodex. On the second day of this week, it seems that sellers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Crypto Exchanges Sees Low Trading Volumes Similar to Dec 2020
The crypto industry has seen a drop in trade volumes in the year ending 2022. Crypto exchange platforms ended 2022 with the worst performance in the past two years, according to reports from The Block’s Data Dashboard. While comparing the crypto trading volumes of 2022 to that of previous...
Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion
Supply chain concerns for iPhones in China have driven Apple's market value below $2 trillion on Tuesday, forcing the company to join Microsoft and petroleum giant Saudi Aramco in falling under the mark.
Animoca Brands Gains Extension for 2020 Audited Financial Report Submission
Hong Kong-based metaverse giant Animoca Brands has received an extension of an earlier agreement to file its audited financial report for 2020. Originally, the metaverse heavyweight was meant to submit the requested document to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)by the end of 2022. Instead, Animoca Brands requested a later date for the submission.
One of the Earliest Bitcoin Developers has all of his BTC Stolen
One of the original Bitcoin developers, Luke Dashjr, revealed on Twitter that his Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key was hacked and that his bitcoins were lost. Although the exact amount of lost bitcoin is still unknown, Dashjr reports that a sizable amount appears to have been sent to a wallet address 1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa using the CoinJoin mixing service.
Lido Finance Surpasses MakerDAO as the Top DeFi Protocol Per TVL
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Lido Finance, a liquid staking protocol has seen good growth beyond expectations following Ethereum’s merger Last year. The protocol has emerged as the largest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol with the highest Total Value locked (TVL), pushing off other competitors. According to data from DeFiLlama,...
Gemini and DCG Executives Spat Over Frozen Funds on Genesis
Cameron Winklevoss, the CEO, and co-founder of Gemini Exchange has, with a devastated mind, written a letter to Barry Silbert, co-founder, and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG) regarding his inability to access customers’ funds. Open Letter to Barry Silbert. In the open letter, Cameron Winklevoss accused DCG of...
Valkyrie Proposes Take Over of Grayscale’s GBTC
This week, the cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie Investments announced on its blog that the firm desires to take over as sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). One of Grayscale’s competitors, Valkyrie, had introduced a bitcoin trust and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier in 2021. The Tennessee-based...
Ethereum Founder Feels Bullish About Rollups in 2023
Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian businessman and founder of Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has shared his thoughts on what he perceives will be bullish this year. Amongst all that he mentioned, Buterin emphasized reaching the “basic rollup scaling” milestone in his roadmap diagram. As part of this,...
