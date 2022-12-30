ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Drive-by shooting in Hampton leaves two injured: Police

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CHDD_0jyV6rXx00

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting occurred this morning around 1:09 a.m., injuring two people, according to the Hampton Police Division.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road. That's near the Dollar General also on Kecoughtan Road.

When police arrived, they found an adult male and a juvenile male “on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.” Both of them had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

So far, the division’s investigation has revealed that the two victims were walking down the street when they were shot at by an unknown suspect(s) driving by. Authorities say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, and no suspect information is available at this time.

The division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s). If you or anyone you know has information that will assist the police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
NORFOLK, NE
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police dispatch. Norfolk Police dispatch said the call came in at 1:59 a.m., and the injury was non-life-threatening. No further details were immediately...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate 7 shootings across 4 cities

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Minimum wage increases to $12 per hour in Virginia. Study: Virginia Beach among top cities where happiest …. WAVY News 10. New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Man shot while driving on I-85 near Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line

A Petersburg man was shot while driving on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line around midnight Saturday, and Virginia State Police are trying to figure out who did the shooting. The 31-year-old man who was shot ended up crashing his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4 mile...
PETERSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy