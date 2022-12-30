ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Iran president vows vengeance 3 years after general’s death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president on Tuesday vowed to avenge the killing of the country’s top general on the third anniversary of his death, as the government rallied its supporters in mourning amid months of anti-government protests. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy