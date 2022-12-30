ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

A beginner’s guide to growing potatoes

By Hannah Stephenson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVywp_0jyV6Jyb00

Potatoes are among the easiest veg to grow for newcomers – and the start of the year is the time to start thinking.

Even if you only have a small area, you can grow potatoes in a large container or even a dustbin, to give you delicious early croppers which taste far better then any shop-bought variety.

Where do you start?

Hardly anyone grows potatoes from seed these days. Most people buy seed potatoes (specially grown tubers) from garden centres in January and February. They look like little potatoes which during the colder months you’ll need to start off indoors.

What type of potatoes should I grow?

There are two categories – earlies or maincrops. Earlies, which we know as new potatoes, are ready for harvesting much sooner than maincrops – the fastest maturing varieties will be ready to lift by the end of June – and are a good bet if you are only going to be able to grow a few in a large pot or bin with drainage holes.

Second earlies are generally ready to harvest in July and August, while maincrops are in the ground a lot longer, harvesting from late August through to October, and produce larger spuds and often a greater harvest.

Chit the seed potatoes

Do this from late January onwards, by placing your seed potatoes on a tray or in open empty egg boxes on the windowsill, or another frost-free place with light, with the end with the most ‘eyes’ facing upwards to ‘chit’ them. Within a few of weeks, the eyes will begin to sprout, forming new shoots called ‘chits’. Label each variety you chit.

The green shoots should be 2-4cm long by mid-March to April when the weather is warm enough to plant them, as they don’t do well in cold, wet soil. If you’re growing earlies, rub off the weakest shoots, leaving around four per tuber.

Prepare the ground

Ideally, the previous autumn or winter you want to add plenty of organic matter to the area where you are going to plant your potatoes.

Planting know-how

Plant your seed potatoes in a sunny spot. Dig a narrow trench around 12cm deep, spacing the tubers 30cm apart (with the sprouts facing upwards) for earlies and 37cm apart for maincrops, in rows 60cm apart for earlies and 75cm apart for maincrops. Remember potatoes won’t tolerate frost, so don’t plant them until mid to late March, when the spring sun is warming the soil.

If the soil is dry, water the planting hole beforehand, but you won’t need to do this in wet weather. Once planted, leaves should emerge in around four weeks, which will need protection from any late frost.

Earthing up

While they are growing, plants will need ‘earthing up’, which means drawing soil up around the leaves to protect shoots from frost and ensure that the potatoes underneath the soil aren’t exposed to light at all, which will turn them green and poisonous. You’ll need to do this when the shoots are around 23cm tall.

Earth up with a rake up and around the stems, leaving just the tips of the plants showing. You’ll need to do this a few times while the stems are growing, until the mound is around 30cm high. If there’s danger of a harsh late frost, cover the rows with horticultural fleece.

If planting in large pots…

Add 10cm of peat-free compost to the pot and place three to five chitted potatoes a hand’s width apart, covering them with 10cm of compost and water in well. As the plants grow, instead of earthing up, just add more compost to the pot to protect the shoots. You will need to do this a few times.

Watering

In dry weather, make sure the plants are well watered. Maincrop potatoes may also need a nitrogen-rich fertiliser when they are growing well. Potatoes – particularly those in pots – will need watering regularly, every two to three days, which will help the developing potatoes swell.

Harvesting

Hopefully, earlies should have produced flowers and will be ready to harvest at the end of June. When the foliage turns yellow on maincrops which you are going to store later on in the season, cut it back and then wait for 10 days before digging up the potatoes, letting them dry for several hours before storing in a cool, frost-free place.

Use your garden fork cautiously when you dig them up, to avoid spearing any tubers. If you’ve grown potatoes in pots you may prefer using a hand fork to dig them out, or just upend the pot to get your harvest.

Which varieties should I choose?

Reliable types often have an RHS AGM (Award of Garden Merit), so look for the label when you buy the seed potatoes. For first earlies you may go for ‘Accent’, ‘Maris Bard’ or ‘Swift’; second earlies choices may include ‘Jazzy’, ‘Nadine’ and ‘Charlotte’; and good maincrop varieties include ‘Sarpo Mira’ and ‘Maris Piper’.

Comments / 3

DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

I grew potatoes for the 1st time last yr. They were fantastic. Growing them again for sure, double what I had last yr.

Reply
3
Related
seedsandspades.com

How to Grow Broccoli From Stem Scraps: Beginner’s Guide

(This post may include affiliate links. While buying items through these links won’t increase your cost at all, we may receive a small commission that helps keep this site up and running. Click here for more details) If you’re a fan of broccoli, you probably have to deal with...
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for Rosemary Indoors and Outdoors

Fragrant, savory rosemary is one of our favorite herbs to use in the kitchen. This hardy Mediterranean native also makes a striking addition to your garden or houseplant collection. Here's everything you need to know to grow rosemary indoors or outdoors. Botanical Name: Salvia rosmarinus. Common Name: Rosemary. Plant Type:...
KSST Radio

Growing Onions

Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
EatingWell

Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?

Eggs are an ever-popular grocery item. They cook quickly, can be used in everything from breakfast to baked goods and they're high in protein, with 6 grams per one large egg. We all know to lift the lid when choosing a carton at the store to check for broken eggs. But what if the egg is still intact with a small crack in the shell? Is it still safe to eat? Or, should you follow the rule, "when in doubt, throw it out?" Let's find out.
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
backyardboss.net

How To Grow Root Vegetables in Your Garden

Root vegetables take time and effort to grow. When you grow flowers, herbs, or other vegetables, you feel satisfied when you see them grow. With root veggies, that’s not the case. Since they grow underground, you can’t see their progress, making the process a bit intimidating. But don’t...
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
fitfoodiefinds.com

Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes

Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy