ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pele death: Christ the Redeemer illuminated with Brazil’s colours to honour football legend

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YedQ2_0jyV6GKQ00

Christ the Redeemer has been lit up in Brazil ’s colours in honour of footballing legend, Pele , who yesterday (29 December) passed away aged 82.

The iconic statue glowed across the country in yellow and green, are lit up in the color of the nation’s flag along with the Maracana stadium.

The former footballer will be laid to rest at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, and a public wake is expected in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Sporting News

Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest

Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
AOL Corp

Brazilian city of Santos bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele

SANTOS, Brazil (Reuters) - The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, prepared to bid goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake. A memorial will be held for Pele, who died on Thursday...
The Independent

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos.The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 a.m. local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as...
The Independent

Pele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession

Pele’s coffin was carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers on Tuesday, as Brazil bid farewell to its icon.The football legend, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, died on 29 December at the age of 82.He had been lying in state at the stadium of his former club in Sao Paulo, and fans lined the streets to get into the ground and pay their respects.The procession will move through the city and towards the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to PeleWhy is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
AFP

Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'

The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy