Youngstown, OH

Local home inspector talks costs for fixing water damage

By Kyle Alexander
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Valley is thawing out from the recent winter storm, many are seeing burst pipes leaving behind a lot of damage to homes and businesses.

Brian Hill, Master Home Inspector, said prices to fix the damage from a burst pipe can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. A big part of the cost depends on how the building is constructed.

“On a first floor, second floor, and you have the pipes freeze. It’s going to be a lot more expensive than, say, having pipes freeze in the basement, which obviously is going to be a lot less,” Hill said. “And that’s going to be especially if it’s an underdeveloped basement, just drain the pipes or the water draining into the pipes and causing minimal damage.”

Temperatures are warming up now, but winter has only just begun. Hill says to turn the water off as quickly as possible if a pipe bursts.

If you are trying to warm pipes up with an unattended space heater, Hill advises against it. It could start a house fire.

