Great Valley’s Master of Finance Program Helps Student Transition Career
Abay Akhatay recently completed Penn State Great Valley’s Master of Finance – Financial Data Analytics option and is pivoting his career from his engineering background to finance. When applying to college, Abay Akhatay — like plenty of other teenagers — wasn’t sure what he wanted to do for...
Should it Be Scary to Post on LinkedIn? It feels Overwhelming!
You KNOW you need to post on LinkedIn, but it’s scary, and you don’t know what to post to help build your network and brand. Does this sound like you?. If it feels overwhelming, take baby steps. As they say, Rome was not built in a day, nor is your LinkedIn profile.
Phoenixville Content Creator Started Sharing His Insights on Street Designs and Development on TikTok
Nathan AllebachPhoto byAllebach Communications. Nathan Allebach, a Phoenixville native, started sharing his insights about zoning, street design, and development on TikTok, and people are listening to what he has to say, writes Lauren Fisher for the online blog of the non-profit Strong Towns.
Penn State Great Valley Celebrates Giving Tuesday Success
Penn State Great Valley’s GivingTuesday campaign was a great success, with 21 donors contributing $2,010 to support Great Valley’s Sustainability Committee. The effort was part of a record-breaking GivingTuesday across the University.
VISTA Careers: CCRES is looking to hire for these following positions.
CCRES is hiring for several key dedicated staff positions. It specializes in matching qualified candidates for local careers working with children and adults in their community.
