Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene.Photo byiStock. Philadelphia’s big banks, including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania, thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
