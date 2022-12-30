Read full article on original website
KSLA
Captured convicted murderer Matthew Edgar to be sentenced in Sabine County
SABINE COUNTRY, Texas (KSLA) - A convicted murderer, who was finally caught after being on the run for 11 months, is to be sentenced Tuesday. On Jan. 3, Tuesday, Matthew Edgar, who was on the run for 11 months and was recently captured on Dec. 28, 2022, will be sentenced in a Sabine County court.
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
KSLA
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in DeSoto Parish
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a man failed to yield and a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle. On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) around 2 p.m., LSP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 177 at LA Highway 510. When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Walter Johnson, 95, was stopped on LA Highway 510, waiting to make a left turn onto LA Highway 177. At the same time a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling on LA Highway 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
