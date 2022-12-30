ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a man failed to yield and a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle. On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) around 2 p.m., LSP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 177 at LA Highway 510. When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Walter Johnson, 95, was stopped on LA Highway 510, waiting to make a left turn onto LA Highway 177. At the same time a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling on LA Highway 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
COUSHATTA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy