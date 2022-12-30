Read full article on original website
SC homeless population growing, new report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
Firefighters protect Francis Marion Forest from McClellanville fire
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they have extinguished a fire near the Francis Marion National Forest. The agency reported it had brought an outside fire in the 400 block of South Santee Road near Dupree Road under control. In doing so, they kept the...
Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies
A pregnant dog recently rescued from freezing weather conditions in Virginia has given birth – to nine puppies! Pregnant Dog Rescued On Dec. 22, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) saved a very pregnant pup from a wet, wooden dog house on personal property. According to Virginia law, dogs cannot be kept outside without proper […] The post Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies appeared first on DogTime.
Heroic garbage collector who saved girl from compactor said he couldn’t afford Christmas gifts
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — This holiday season, inflation is the grinch that stole Christmas for a lot of families across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke with a man who says inflation has seriously impacted his gift-giving this year. Peter Williams was one of three garbage collectors...
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
SC reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
South Carolina Aquarium Mountain Forest Exhibit to Close for Renovations
A new year means new, exciting projects happening around the Aquarium, and we’re kicking off 2023 with a project to fortify our outdoor Mountain Forest exhibit. Beginning January 9, this exhibit will be closed to the public as we replace the mesh surrounding its exterior. We expect this exhibit to remain closed for several months, but we are confident that this work will ensure the longevity of the Mountain Forest habitat for years to come!
SC’s largest economic development project potential impact
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect along coast until Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second night in a row, a portion of the Lowcountry is under a dense fog advisory. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Charleston, Beaufort, tidal Berkeley and coastal Colleton Counties. Visibility is expected to drop below a quarter-mile and...
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect through morning commute
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Your Monday morning commute may take longer than normal because of dense fog. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Sunday for much of the Lowcountry until 10 a.m. Monday. The advisory includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties, along with the waters...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
‘Family’s backbone’: Upstate woman shares family’s tragedy to warn of drinking, driving
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New Year’s Eve is full of fun and celebration but it can quickly change with one bad decision. One Upstate woman shared her story of losing her father to a drunk driver and how it has impacted her family. According to data from the...
