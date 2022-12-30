ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SC homeless population growing, new report shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
CHARLESTON, SC
Firefighters protect Francis Marion Forest from McClellanville fire

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they have extinguished a fire near the Francis Marion National Forest. The agency reported it had brought an outside fire in the 400 block of South Santee Road near Dupree Road under control. In doing so, they kept the...
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
DogTime

Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies

A pregnant dog recently rescued from freezing weather conditions in Virginia has given birth – to nine puppies! Pregnant Dog Rescued On Dec. 22, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) saved a very pregnant pup from a wet, wooden dog house on personal property. According to Virginia law, dogs cannot be kept outside without proper […] The post Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies appeared first on DogTime.
RICHMOND, VA
WIS-TV

Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
SAINT GEORGE, SC
wfmynews2.com

Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
COLUMBIA, SC
charlestondaily.net

South Carolina Aquarium Mountain Forest Exhibit to Close for Renovations

A new year means new, exciting projects happening around the Aquarium, and we’re kicking off 2023 with a project to fortify our outdoor Mountain Forest exhibit. Beginning January 9, this exhibit will be closed to the public as we replace the mesh surrounding its exterior. We expect this exhibit to remain closed for several months, but we are confident that this work will ensure the longevity of the Mountain Forest habitat for years to come!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC’s largest economic development project potential impact

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
GREENVILLE, SC
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
TEXAS STATE
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect through morning commute

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Your Monday morning commute may take longer than normal because of dense fog. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Sunday for much of the Lowcountry until 10 a.m. Monday. The advisory includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties, along with the waters...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
COLUMBIA, SC

