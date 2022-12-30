The first week of the New Year is beginning on a gloomy note and that trend continues into our Tuesday. The plus is that our temps are well above where they should be, and they're about to get milder. A warm front is lifting in and that is why we've kicked off a few showers today. This disturbance continues to drift northward into tomorrow with afternoon readings surge back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The frontal boundary also brings some more rain for our Tuesday. More moderate rainfall is on the table throughout the first half of the day with the moisture tapering to a few showers during the early afternoon.

16 HOURS AGO