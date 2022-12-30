ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Tourine

Top 3 scenic spots to visit in Virginia

Virginia is a state full of natural beauty, with a diverse range of landscapes that include the Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, and miles of sandy beaches. Virginia is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the country. In this article, we will highlight five of the best places to visit in Virginia for stunning scenery, ranging from peaceful forests to dramatic coastlines.
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
Statewide environmental news roundup – Dec. 2022

A contributed perspectives piece by the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a regular series of contributed news roundups about statewide environmental and news. This piece highlights, with links to further coverage in various media outlets, recent environmental news stories of significance to Virginia, with a focus on energy and the environment.
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition

It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
7 Wintry Winery Escapes

Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.
Cheryl E Preston

Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices

Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
