Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
Top 3 scenic spots to visit in Virginia
Virginia is a state full of natural beauty, with a diverse range of landscapes that include the Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, and miles of sandy beaches. Virginia is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the country. In this article, we will highlight five of the best places to visit in Virginia for stunning scenery, ranging from peaceful forests to dramatic coastlines.
whro.org
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
WSLS
12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2023
Say “goodbye” to 2022 – it’s almost time to celebrate 2023!. If you want to get out to have some fun on NYE, we have you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 31:. Alleghany Highlands. 1980′s...
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
hburgcitizen.com
Statewide environmental news roundup – Dec. 2022
A contributed perspectives piece by the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a regular series of contributed news roundups about statewide environmental and news. This piece highlights, with links to further coverage in various media outlets, recent environmental news stories of significance to Virginia, with a focus on energy and the environment.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
Personal data protection law to go into effect New Year’s Day in Virginia
The Consumer Protection Act is set to go into effect at the beginning of next year, making it more difficult for large corporations to use Virginians' personal information for profit.
WSET
New year, new millionaire? Here's where 5 Va. raffle tickets worth $1M each were sold
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people will become millionaires in the new year after the results of Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle were announced Sunday, according to the Virginia Lottery. The one million tickets were sold at the following locations:. Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
coastalvirginiamag.com
7 Wintry Winery Escapes
Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
Comments / 1