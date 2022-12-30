ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell County, SC

WRDW-TV

1 injured after shootout incident in Edgefield County

Johnston, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, where one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

1 injured in Johnston shootout

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County woman found unconscious at Langley Pond

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County woman was found unconscious at Langley Pond Sunday morning. According to Captain Eric Abdullah, she was found laying near her vehicle with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes kills 2 people in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident off US Highway 301. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mazda CXS 9 was traveling north on US Highway 301 with three people inside on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Burke County swimming instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter by DA’s office

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Burke County swimming instructor. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been instructed to issue an arrest warrant for Lexie Tenhuisen for the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Williams states that after months of dedicated inquiry, investigation, […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
COLUMBIA, SC

