WRDW-TV
1 injured after shootout incident in Edgefield County
Suspect wanted in North Augusta road rage shooting arrested in Candler County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in a road rage shooting has been arrested. According to the incident report, authorities were dispatched to a wreck involving two gray vehicles on the I-20 exit ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, and while on the […]
wfxg.com
1 injured in Johnston shootout
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County woman found unconscious at Langley Pond
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot at Ridgeland club early New Year's Day
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot at a Jasper County club on New Year's Day. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, once on scene, officers learned...
Man shot multiple times in broad daylight blocks from downtown Johnston
Johnston Police Department is investigating after one man was found shot multiple times outside of a home on Walker Street, just blocks away from downtown Johnston in Edgefield.
Families not too concerned about safety after recent incident at Langley Pond Park
As news hit about an unconscious woman found lying next to her vehicle at Langley Pond Park Sunday morning, people reacted online.
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
WIS-TV
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.
RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kills 2 people in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident off US Highway 301. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mazda CXS 9 was traveling north on US Highway 301 with three people inside on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.
Burke County swimming instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter by DA’s office
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Burke County swimming instructor. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been instructed to issue an arrest warrant for Lexie Tenhuisen for the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Williams states that after months of dedicated inquiry, investigation, […]
coladaily.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
