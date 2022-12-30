ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kurt Thorstad
2d ago

I cant figure out how they say that! Keep the people who want the job and let the others go. Then only hire people willing to come to work.

Pato Smith
2d ago

It’s a balance here and in the next couple of years these companies are gonna lose 80-90% of the knowledge. Keep hiring straight out of college at 20-30 yr wages.

JustAGuy
2d ago

AKA: Profits over people, society, and environment. Exploitation of all things must end. People have the power, always have, and all the anti-woke are starting to figure this out. Either we’re all free, or none are free. Millennials and Z are rising up, and the voices will become deafening the world over. Change is coming, get on board or be left behind…

Related
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...

