Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead following 3-car crash in Tampa, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Land O' Lakes was killed early Monday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue near Bearss Avenue in Tampa. Troopers said the 54-year-old Land O' Lakes...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Teenager injured in Lake Wales shooting

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A teenager was shot early Monday morning in a residential area in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Appaloosa Road. Deputies said the teen's injuries are "non-life-threatening." Few details about the...
LAKE WALES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
