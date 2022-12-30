Read full article on original website
Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered. Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson. Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs […]
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
76-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle while walking near intersection in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street near 57th Ave. East and Lockwood Ridge Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Monday morning at approximately 9:10 AM. The vehicle, a Chrysler sedan driven...
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect from Clearwater home after officer grazed by a bullet
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home off of Ridge Avenue near Leverne Street in Clearwater. The incident began prior to 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Officers were in the area of the home due to reports of gunshots...
1 person dead following 3-car crash in Tampa, FHP says
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Land O' Lakes was killed early Monday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue near Bearss Avenue in Tampa. Troopers said the 54-year-old Land O' Lakes...
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.
A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI killing. A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI manslaughter.Photo byRawf8.
Clearwater woman accused of stealing nearly $29K from employer
A Clearwater woman was arrested on New Year's Eve after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.
Plant City man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash, FHP says
PLANT CITY, Fla — A Plant City man walking along the road Sunday night is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by the driver of an unknown car, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on New Year's Day on U.S....
Man stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party, Hillsborough County deputies say
A man died after being stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle at a New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough County.
Sheriff: Teenager injured in Lake Wales shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A teenager was shot early Monday morning in a residential area in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Appaloosa Road. Deputies said the teen's injuries are "non-life-threatening." Few details about the...
Man arrested after barricading himself in a Clearwater home
A man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday night after police received reports of gunshots in the area.
Driver slams into FHP car during traffic stop on Veterans Expressway
Four people were hurt after a driver hit a Florida Highway Patrol car during a traffic stop on Sunday.
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says
A Land O'Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to "get her off" her charges following her arrest in October.
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
