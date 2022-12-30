ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stories of 2022: Bummie's, Timbuk, Buxton, Newark Station impacted by devastating fires

By Maria DeVito, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
This past year saw devastating fires that impacted four Licking County businesses.

Bummie's lost in 'devastating' fire

An accidental fire caused devastating damage to the beloved Newark eatery, Bummie's Pub & Grub, in February.

At about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Newark Division of Fire was called to a commercial structure fire at the restaurant, located on North Cedar Street, in Newark. By 7:45 p.m., more than 20 crews were on scene fighting the blaze. Newark fire immediately began suppressing the fire and doing search and rescue. No one was found inside the structure.

"Despite aggressive tactics and extremely hard work by the firefighters, the fire spread to the void spaces in the building which ultimately resulted in devastating damage," stated a press release from Newark fire at the time.

Fire investigators determined the fire started on the first floor in the back of the kitchen. The fire, they said at the time, was ruled accidental and the result of unattended commercial cooking equipment.

The night of the fire, co-owner Christin Malherbe wrote in a Facebook post that their hearts were broken and they were devastated.

"I am normally a woman of many words, but tonight I find myself rendered speechless," she wrote. "She (Bummie's) is gone."

The building was a total loss, and the remaining portion of the structure was demolished in April.

Bummie's owners shared on Facebook at the end of November that they had purchased Dan's Family Pizza, calling it Bummie's on Main.

Timbuk Farms rebuilding after March fire

Timbuk Farms was another victim of an extensive fire in March.

Just after 2 a.m. on March 15, Granville Township Fire was dispatched to Timbuk Farms for a reported fire. When crews arrived, the farm's production facility was fully involved and fire had spread to nearby greenhouses.

The fire destroyed about an acre of greenhouse as well as about 30,000 square feet of production and office space. the farm's production facility was fully involved and fire had spread to nearby greenhouses.

But the fire didn't hinder the Granville-area farm from opening for the Christmas season. The farm's 200 acres of Christmas trees were unaffected by the blaze.

Owner Jim Gibson told the Advocate in November that rebuilding the production area was expected to start in the coming weeks. Timbuk is also building an on-site garden center that is slated to open in the spring.

The March fire mostly impacted the wholesale side of the business, which sells trees and plants to other garden centers and retailers around Ohio and surrounding states. But it didn't slow down business.

"We quickly kind of took other greenhouses and retrofitted them for the production areas and the lunchroom and all that," Gibson said in November.

April fire at former factory leaves West Main Street closed for most of 2022

An Easter Sunday morning fire at the former White Westinghouse factory in an area becoming part of multi-use development Newark Station, engulfed the structure and left West Main Street closed for the majority of the year.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 4 a.m. on April 17 at the 140,000-square foot factory building near the road and Raccoon Creek, but did not enter the structure because of a fear of collapse. The vacant building had already been slated for demolition. The fire did not reach the rest of Newark Station, an area becoming part of multi-use development.

West Main remained closed after the fire until the building was demolished because of concerns it could collapse into the roadway. The street was supposed to reopen in the summer, but it was delayed twice before finally reopening in December.

In October, the demolition project received a $1.1 million grant from the state’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

City officials said people broke into the building to use it for shelter before the fire and a sign posted at the site states "fire officials suspect this fire was a result of arson." A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the identification of those responsible.

Most of historic Buxton Inn untouched in October fire

The majority of Granville's Buxton Inn was spared after an October morning fire at the historic site.

At 8:34 a.m. on Oct. 25, the Granville Township Fire Department was called to a reported fire at 313 E. Broadway. The fire was labeled a second alarm commercial fire because of the complexity and size of the building. About to 25-30 trucks from six area departments responded to the scene.

At the time, Granville Township Fire Department Chief Casey Curtis said the bulk of the fire was in an attic above the inn's kitchen, which did suffer significant damage as well. The fire was caused by an electrical issue in the attic.

The fire did not damage any inn rooms and the original 1812 structure was untouched by fire, General Manager Jennifer Valenzuela said days after the fire, but it did have extensive smoke damage.

However, Valenzuela said at the time it will be months before the restaurant reopens because the kitchen was destroyed.

Curtis said the day after the fire that the firefighters worked diligently to ensure the fire didn't jump to the 1812 portion of the inn.

"It was about half an inch away from being really bad. It was all because of the guys and girls. They were super aggressive," he said.

