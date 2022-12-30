ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading Hospital Among Those with High ER Visits

READING PA – The premier and most profitable healthcare property owned by Tower Health, its flagship Reading Hospital at 420 S. Fifth Ave., has been named by trade publication Becker’s Hospital Review as ranking 31st among 38 hospitals nationwide with “the most emergency department visits in 2021”, it reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022) in an updated story.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Frozen manicotti sold to Harrisburg restaurants recalled over listeria concerns

Frozen manicotti sold to restaurants, including some in Harrisburg, has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Caesar’s Pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey, recalled 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti, “because it has the potential to be contaminated with “Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County

Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster …. Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect …. Extradition hearing set for Idaho...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
WGAL

Meet the first babies of 2023

EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
philadelphiaobserver.com

Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Two students dead after fatal fire in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Another victim has been claimed in the deadly fire from Saturday, in what officials are ruling as an unfortunate accident. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt was killed in the fire along with 18-year-old Anna Leavitt. In a statement...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Motorcyclists raise money for veteran's hospital

Hundreds of motorcyclists rode across the Susquehanna Valley today to benefit the Lebanon VA Hospital. It was all about raising money for the Lebanon Veteran Hospital and there was record turnout this year. The most they had in the past was 450, but around 500 participated Sunday. Their goal was...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
FOX 43

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Students killed in fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
LANCASTER, PA
