Frozen manicotti sold to restaurants, including some in Harrisburg, has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Caesar’s Pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey, recalled 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti, “because it has the potential to be contaminated with “Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO