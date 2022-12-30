Strut your mutt when Pawdi-Gras returns to Pensacola with costumes, food and 'pawrade'

Last year, Jessica Wolford spent much of Pawdi-Gras running around making sure the dog-centric event in downtown Pensacola was going smoothly.

It wasn't until a business consultant asked her to stop and really look around that Wolford took in everything she and her wife, Kimberly Elaine, had actually accomplished. Pawdi-Gras, a pup-friendly Mardi-Gras party and animal welfare fundraiser, had drawn in more than 2,000 people and over 150 dogs.

Wolford said it was inspiring to see people come together to have fun and to support small businesses and local animal-focused nonprofits in the area. So much so that they are doing it again this year.

Previous Pawdi-GrasInaugural Paw-Di Gras event in Pensacola will happen Feb. 13 with contests and a parade

You may be interested in:Pensacola Humane Society hires accounting firm to review 'misappropriation' allegations

WolfGang LLC, a dog event planning company created by Wolford and Elaine, will host its second Pawdi-Gras event 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 in front of Perfect Plain Brewing Co. at 50 E. Garden St. between Palafox and Tarragona streets.

“We want to give another reason for people to travel to Pensacola and highlight these dog-friendly businesses, and that was one of the things that we learned was we have such a huge community of dog and animal lovers and they wanted something like this," Wolford said. "They want it again this year.”

This year’s theme is "Peace, Paws and Mardi Gras."

The day's events and attractions will include a huge block party, a costume party, a "pawrade" around downtown Pensacola, adoptable animals, contests for the dogs and more. There will be live music with over 30 local vendors selling dog products, food and more.

The parade will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be a little longer than last year’s route, heading down Garden Street and looping left on Palafox, Zaragoza and Jefferson streets before ending up back at the block party at Perfect Plain.

There will be no throws or motorized floats allowed at the pawrade, but participants are encouraged to decorate carts, wagons, strollers, leashes, as well as dress up themselves and their dogs.

"This pawrade is really about strutting your mutt around downtown to show them off to our dog loving community," a WolfGang Facebook post said.

The event is free, but WolfGang encourages everyone who plans to participate in the pawrade to register and make a $15 donation. All of the money raised for the paw-rade will go to Escambia County's Animal Welfare department.

There will be swag bags containing treats and items from local businesses given to the first 300 dogs registered, courtesy of sponsor Navy Federal.

Wolford said for this second event they wanted to figure out how they can involve the community more to make a greater impact and raise more money. Wolford, Elaine and WolfGang LLC partnered with Krewe of Hip Huggers to raise over $5,000. They have now shifted their goal to $8,000 to donate to their the animal welfare department.

Wolford said she believes Pawdi-Gras helpsanimals and the community, and adds to the appeal of Pensacola.

“I think it's always a huge dog loving and animal loving community already, and any excuse that they can bring their dog with them to do something they have really jumped on board and supported us and the business,” Wolford said. “So I think that's a huge thing, and Pensacola loves Mardi Gras and we wanted to add another annual event to the city that gave people a reason to travel to Pensacola, but also people in Pensacola to stay here and not travel to another state or city for events.”

To learn more about WolfGang LLC or Pawdi Gras and to register, visit wolfgangparkandbrews.com or the organization's Facebook page at WolfGang Pensacola.