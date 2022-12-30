ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Strut your mutt when Pawdi-Gras returns to Pensacola with costumes, food and 'pawrade'

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwzFK_0jyV3OHb00

Last year, Jessica Wolford spent much of Pawdi-Gras running around making sure the dog-centric event in downtown Pensacola was going smoothly.

It wasn't until a business consultant asked her to stop and really look around that Wolford took in everything she and her wife, Kimberly Elaine, had actually accomplished. Pawdi-Gras, a pup-friendly Mardi-Gras party and animal welfare fundraiser, had drawn in more than 2,000 people and over 150 dogs.

Wolford said it was inspiring to see people come together to have fun and to support small businesses and local animal-focused nonprofits in the area. So much so that they are doing it again this year.

Previous Pawdi-GrasInaugural Paw-Di Gras event in Pensacola will happen Feb. 13 with contests and a parade

You may be interested in:Pensacola Humane Society hires accounting firm to review 'misappropriation' allegations

WolfGang LLC, a dog event planning company created by Wolford and Elaine, will host its second Pawdi-Gras event 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 in front of Perfect Plain Brewing Co. at 50 E. Garden St. between Palafox and Tarragona streets.

“We want to give another reason for people to travel to Pensacola and highlight these dog-friendly businesses, and that was one of the things that we learned was we have such a huge community of dog and animal lovers and they wanted something like this," Wolford said. "They want it again this year.”

This year’s theme is "Peace, Paws and Mardi Gras."

The day's events and attractions will include a huge block party, a costume party, a "pawrade" around downtown Pensacola, adoptable animals, contests for the dogs and more. There will be live music with over 30 local vendors selling dog products, food and more.

The parade will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be a little longer than last year’s route, heading down Garden Street and looping left on Palafox, Zaragoza and Jefferson streets before ending up back at the block party at Perfect Plain.

There will be no throws or motorized floats allowed at the pawrade, but participants are encouraged to decorate carts, wagons, strollers, leashes, as well as dress up themselves and their dogs.

"This pawrade is really about strutting your mutt around downtown to show them off to our dog loving community," a WolfGang Facebook post said.

The event is free, but WolfGang encourages everyone who plans to participate in the pawrade to register and make a $15 donation. All of the money raised for the paw-rade will go to Escambia County's Animal Welfare department.

There will be swag bags containing treats and items from local businesses given to the first 300 dogs registered, courtesy of sponsor Navy Federal.

Wolford said for this second event they wanted to figure out how they can involve the community more to make a greater impact and raise more money. Wolford, Elaine and WolfGang LLC partnered with Krewe of Hip Huggers to raise over $5,000. They have now shifted their goal to $8,000 to donate to their the animal welfare department.

Wolford said she believes Pawdi-Gras helpsanimals and the community, and adds to the appeal of Pensacola.

“I think it's always a huge dog loving and animal loving community already, and any excuse that they can bring their dog with them to do something they have really jumped on board and supported us and the business,” Wolford said. “So I think that's a huge thing, and Pensacola loves Mardi Gras and we wanted to add another annual event to the city that gave people a reason to travel to Pensacola, but also people in Pensacola to stay here and not travel to another state or city for events.”

To learn more about WolfGang LLC or Pawdi Gras and to register, visit wolfgangparkandbrews.com or the organization's Facebook page at WolfGang Pensacola.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home

Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
MOBILE, AL
850businessmagazine.com

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 12-31-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Pair of movies filmed in Mobile to hit the big screens on Feb. 24

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of movies filmed in Mobile are set to be released in just over a month. “Bruiser” was picked up by Disney’s Onyx Collective while “Jesus Revolution” will hit theaters both on Feb. 24, 2023. According to IMDB, “Bruiser” runs 1 hour and 37 minutes while the runtime for “Jesus […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant

Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man

PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
PACE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
livability.com

Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)

Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy