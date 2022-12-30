ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to get rid of your Christmas tree in Pensacola, Escambia and Santa Rosa

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago
The holidays are winding down, which means it is almost time to take down the tinsel, stow away the stockings and cart off the Christmas tree.

But once you've got your Christmas tree de-decorated and ready for disposal, where do you take it?

Here is how to dispose of your Christmas tree in Escambia County, the city of Pensacola and Santa Rosa County:

Escambia County and the city of Pensacola

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority offers both curbside pick-up options and tree disposal sites.

Customers can place real trees — free of decorations, tinsel and tree stands — or wreaths out by the curb on their usual yard waste collection day. ECUA will compost the trees with other yard waste at its Biosolids Composting Facility.

City of Pensacola Sanitation Services customers can place trees on the curb on their regular trash collection day. Please remove all decorations, ornaments and any attached tree stands. Do not place Christmas trees in recycling or garbage containers. Customers can also dispose of Christmas trees by taking them to one to the drop-off locations listed below through Jan. 31.

  • Summit Boulevard, next to old Fire Station 3
  • East Maxwell Street underneath Interstate 110
  • Bill Gregory Park near the back of the park, dead-end of “W” Street and Navy Boulevard

As a reminder, the city of Pensacola Sanitation collection schedule is delayed by one day the week of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 due to the holidays.

For more information, please contact your waste service provider.

Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for disposal. Residents who would like to "treecycle" their tree for mulch may drop off their clean Christmas trees in the designated areas listed below by Jan. 15:

  • Jay Transfer Station — Transfer Station Road, Jay
  • Central Landfill — Household Hazardous Waste facility, 6337 Da Lisa Road, Milton
  • Pace Fire Rescue District — 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace
  • Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area — Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach
  • Tiger Point Recreation Area — Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart

Residents with waste haulers who opt to have their haulers pick up their trees should follow instructions for yard waste pickup as required by their waste hauler (details outlined below).

Residents are reminded never to burn a Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Pines, firs and other evergreens have a high content of flammable turpentine oils. Burning trees may contribute to creosote buildup and risk a chimney fire.

For more information, contact the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department, at 850-981-7135.

Waste Pro and Adams Sanitation customers

Both Waste Pro and Adams Sanitation will pick up organic Christmas trees on customers' normally scheduled yard waste days. Artificial trees are not accepted.

Customers should remove any tinsel, lights and ornaments from the trees before placing them outside for pickup.

Additionally, WastePro asks that customers cut tree 6 feet or larger in half before placing them at the curbside.

