Pensacola, FL

'You drink, you drive, you go to jail': Law enforcement urges sober driving on New Year's

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
New Year's Eve is a spectacle that brings people together to welcome the new year, but after the festivities end and the final celebratory champagne is consumed, advocates and law enforcement are asking residents to drive responsibly and seek other means of transportation if impaired.

Claudia Machado, program manager Mothers Against Drunk Driving Florida and Puerto Rico, told the News Journal that the holiday season is the deadliest in terms of fatalities resulting from impaired driving.

"Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day is the deadliest time of year for traffic fatalities," she said. "Florida is the third state in the nation with the most fatalities, so MADD of Florida during this time makes sure we activate and educate the community."

Lt. Jason King of the Florida Highway Patrol said that FHP encourages celebration, but to also make the important and correct decision before sitting behind the wheel.

"We want everyone to enjoy ringing in the new year and in today's time with so many options to get home safe, there should be no excuse for driving intoxicated," King said. "You drink, you drive, you go to jail. (It's) that simple."

Local law enforcement agencies will keep a vigilant eye for those who decide to drive while drunk, but urge people to get ahead of requiring police to get involved by designating a driver or using a rideshare service.

"All officers will be watching for impaired drivers," said Pensacola Police Department spokesman Mike Wood. " We will have increased patrols for New Year's Eve via our grant to search for impaired drivers."

Morgan Lewis, spokeswoman for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, told the News Journal their department will be assisting PPD and FHP over the holiday weekend.

FHP Troop A Capt. Eddie Elmore said its Criminal Interdiction Unit will conduct "Operation Safe Holidays" alongside the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office to prevent drunk driving and protect those responsibly celebrating the new year.

"Operation 'Safe Holidays' is a focused initiative in recognizing and stopping impaired drivers, commonly known for serious crashes," Elmore said.

SRSO spokeswoman Jillian Durkin told the News Journal their department is staffing extra deputies for the weekend and will put out information to educate and remind the public of the dangers of drunk driving.

"This is an important issue," Durkin said, "and we hope to be able to work with other agencies to put a stop to drunk driving."

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-776-7214

