Norwich, CT

What to do with those old Christmas trees?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
Diamonds are forever. Christmas trees are not.

After the holiday fun has been had, many wonder when to get rid of that dry and dying real Christmas tree. Some do it right away, others keep it up after as long after New Year’s Day as possible.

Regardless of the timing, there's another decision to be made: what is the best way to dispose of the tree? Some towns ask residents to bring their needle-dropping, past-its-prime tree to the transfer station. Others will grab it from the curb. And for those who want their tree to keep on giving, local farms will take them off your hands.

Here are your options for getting rid of Christmas trees in the Norwich region.

Norwich-area town rules for Christmas tree disposal

GRISWOLD

In Griswold, people can bring trees to the town’s transfer station free of charge, as long as there’s no lights or ornaments, said Public Works Director Todd Babbitt.

The transfer station’s hours are Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and for January, the third Saturday, Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Babbitt isn’t sure how many Christmas trees he sees in a year, but he saw a spike during the pandemic, as people spent more time at home.

“It’s hard to tell how many you get,” he said. “They just go into our brush pile and get ground up with the brush.”

NORWICH

In Norwich, curbside Christmas tree disposal starts after New Year’s Day, and is collected as staffing allows. Residents are asked to use their best judgment before putting trees out with the trash on days with bad weather.

Otherwise, residents can bring them to the Rodgers Road Transfer Station free of charge during normal hours from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays, the city’s website states.

KILLINGLY

Killingly residents with a permit can recycle their trees at the town Transfer Station and Recycling Center from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.

PLAINFIELD

In Plainfield, trees can be picked up with other trash after New Year’s Day.

Which Norwich-area farm will take your Christmas tree?

One unique way to dispose of an evergreen is by feeding it to sheep and goats. Some goat farms east of the river, including The Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough, let their caprinae eat and play with the old trees.

“They play around and toss things, and rub their horns on them,” said The Farm at Carter Hill owner Hazel Lichatz.

Normally, people will call Lichatz and tell her they want to drop a tree off, and they’ll leave it in the front the property. She said the number of trees can vary. Last year, she took 150 trees. As of Tuesday, Lichatz has only gotten four trees, but expects to get more.

“I’ve had so many people Facebook us already,” she said.

Not all goat farms appreciate free trees. Orlando Paulino, owner of the Wholly Goat Farm in Hampton doesn’t take trees. He’s concerned about trees that may have been sprayed with dyes and fertilizers, and the tree itself may cause problems with goat pregnancies.

“I start having babies within the winter months, and too much of the oils could lead to issues with the babies,” he said.

Lichatz isn’t being reckless. The trees that have been treated have waxy-feeling branches, making it easy for her to discard those. The people who bring her trees are also good about taking off decorations first, she said.

“We get a lot of trees from local farms,” she said. “It’s local farms that have trees that they’re selling, and they need to get rid of them.”

The goat and sheep will eat the trees, but they still get their regular diet of molasses feed and hay, Lichatz said.

After the goats are done with the Christmas trees, the trees are mulched, Lichatz said.

Other ways to reuse Christmas trees

Some other possible uses for old trees include brush shelters for wild birds, or using the trunk to build a birdhouse, according to the Plainfield Agway website.

Giving old Christmas trees another use is better than throwing them out, Lichatz said.

“It’s obviously better for the environment because on a farm, we compost them, and the goats get a hoot out of it,” she said. “They jump on them, they roll on them; it’s like a basketball to them.”

