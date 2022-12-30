ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

The Res in Mishawaka holds nature walk and conservation discussion Jan. 3

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
Ally Pudlo, the environmental education director for the St. Joe County Soil and Water Conservation District, will lead the walk and discuss conservation. Kiera Johns, the Res’ ranger and director, will give a brief history of The Res.

Outdoor Adventures:New Year's hiking, biking and birding to welcome 2023

There will be hot chocolate available with toppings.

For more information, call 574-259-1850 or visit mishawakares.org.

South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

