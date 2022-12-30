Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $35K-$460K
City of Ashland
128 Parkwood Drive, Ashland; Gary and Cheryl Hildebrand (trustees) to Timothy Mills; $199,000.
1448 Jacobson Ave., Ashland; Sharon R. Moweary to Shawn Campbell; $90,000.
126 Pearl St., Ashland; Mark4 Properties to R. Brookes Whitmore and Jennifer L. Whitmore (co-trustees); $110,000.
Clearcreek Township
880 Township Road 1451, Ashland; David D. Mast Jr. and Naomi Mast to Isaac A. Troyer and Fannie N. Troyer; $140,000.
Jackson Township
645 Township Road 101, West Salem; Paul Rate Balderston to John F. Huff Jr. and Melissa J. Huff; 7.737 acres; $460,000.
169 County Road 530, West Salem; John F. Brewer to David L. Emmons and Beverly J. Emmons; 3.512 acres; $200,000.
Milton Township
1425 US Route 42, Ashland; Patricia C. Entler to Debra D. Cross and Robert L. Cross; $160,000.
1284 US Route 42, Ashland; Timothy A. Prosser and Nancy L. Prosser to Timothy H. Andreotti and Christa S. Andreotti; 6.89 acres; $250,000.
Montgomery Township
931 Township Road 1104, Ashland; Brenda J. Tester to Aaron M. Ringler and Leia K. Ringler; $50,000.
Orange Township
992 County Road 601, Ashland; Joshua & Shawn Hahn to Michael Alan Clark and Ivory Clark; 2.8064 acres; $268,000.
Ruggles Township
375 County Road 1183, Nova; Cynthia J. Benner to Amy Rena Carter and Roy Curtis Carter; $110,000.
120 US 250, Greenwich; Dairy Lane to Thomas Lutsch and Darla Lutsch; $35,000.
Savannah
30 S. Main St., Savannah; Lauren Saner to Nathaniel James Kirkpatrick and Amber Grace Bates; $180,000.
