Ashland County, OH

Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $35K-$460K

By Public Record
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

City of Ashland

128 Parkwood Drive, Ashland; Gary and Cheryl Hildebrand (trustees) to Timothy Mills; $199,000.

1448 Jacobson Ave., Ashland; Sharon R. Moweary to Shawn Campbell; $90,000.

126 Pearl St., Ashland; Mark4 Properties to R. Brookes Whitmore and Jennifer L. Whitmore (co-trustees); $110,000.

Clearcreek Township

880 Township Road 1451, Ashland; David D. Mast Jr. and Naomi Mast to Isaac A. Troyer and Fannie N. Troyer; $140,000.

Jackson Township

645 Township Road 101, West Salem; Paul Rate Balderston to John F. Huff Jr. and Melissa J. Huff; 7.737 acres; $460,000.

169 County Road 530, West Salem; John F. Brewer to David L. Emmons and Beverly J. Emmons; 3.512 acres; $200,000.

Milton Township

1425 US Route 42, Ashland; Patricia C. Entler to Debra D. Cross and Robert L. Cross; $160,000.

1284 US Route 42, Ashland; Timothy A. Prosser and Nancy L. Prosser to Timothy H. Andreotti and Christa S. Andreotti; 6.89 acres; $250,000.

Montgomery Township

931 Township Road 1104, Ashland; Brenda J. Tester to Aaron M. Ringler and Leia K. Ringler; $50,000.

Orange Township

992 County Road 601, Ashland; Joshua & Shawn Hahn to Michael Alan Clark and Ivory Clark; 2.8064 acres; $268,000.

Ruggles Township

375 County Road 1183, Nova; Cynthia J. Benner to Amy Rena Carter and Roy Curtis Carter; $110,000.

120 US 250, Greenwich; Dairy Lane to Thomas Lutsch and Darla Lutsch; $35,000.

Savannah

30 S. Main St., Savannah; Lauren Saner to Nathaniel James Kirkpatrick and Amber Grace Bates; $180,000.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $35K-$460K

