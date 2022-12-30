ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI

January 2, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Service details have been posted and an obituary is pending for Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI. Peterson was killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Sauk County, WI. Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time.
WEST BEND, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thousands welcome in new year with polar plunge

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people welcomed in the new year Sunday by taking part in the in the annual polar bear plunge at Bradford Beach, and some said this year was much easier than usual. After a night of celebrations, the party continued on the beach Sunday morning for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local swearing-in ceremony for State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden

January 2, 2023 – Stockbridge, WI – A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning for newly elected State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden. Calumet County Circuit Court Judge Carey Reed presided over the event. The Bible was provided by Stockbridge High School, the ceremony was held in the gym and Bodden’s wife Paige held the Bible during the ceremony.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local priest Rev. Jerry Repenshek has passed

December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Just receiving word Rev. Jerry Repenshek has died. Rev. Jerry served at Holy Angels Church. He just celebrated his 85th birthday on December 10. This is a working story and more information will be posted as details become available.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School December 2022 Rotary Students of the Month | By Kayla Davis

January 2, 2023 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce that Connor Hennes and Madison Henning were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the month of December.
HARTFORD, WI

