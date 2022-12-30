Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI
January 2, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Service details have been posted and an obituary is pending for Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI. Peterson was killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Sauk County, WI. Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Fantastic amenities at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – “This is just a perfect location with a lot of high-end amenities,” said Larry Lanser about Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend. Lanser just renewed his lease for a third year and said he couldn’t be happier. Cast Iron is situated...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Loaded baked potato is January’s pizza of the month at Eaton’s in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and in Grafton, 1615 Wisconsin Ave., announces the Loaded Baked Potato as the January 2023 pizza of the month. We start with our cheesy sour cream sauce and potato cubes. Then we top it...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Olympian Jordan Stolz invites families to meet at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 7 and 8
Washington Co., WI – Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz and his dad Dirk are encouraging families to get their kids on the ice. Stolz, from the Town of Kewaskum, started skating when he was 5 years old. His dad plowed the snow off a pond near their home and Jordan and his sister would skate.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Dairy Queen in Jackson, WI holds 1/2 price sale (on select items) on January 1, 2023
Jackson, WI – The Kevin Scheunemann family is helping neighbors ring in the New Year with a half-price deal (on select items) at its Jackson Dairy Queen on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The DQ’s in Kewaskum, West Bend, and Jackson are all locally owned franchises. The year-end sale is...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
WISN
Thousands welcome in new year with polar plunge
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people welcomed in the new year Sunday by taking part in the in the annual polar bear plunge at Bradford Beach, and some said this year was much easier than usual. After a night of celebrations, the party continued on the beach Sunday morning for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.
Company workers have protested outside of at least one restaurant while taking to the media to publicly decry poor working conditions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS58.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local swearing-in ceremony for State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden
January 2, 2023 – Stockbridge, WI – A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning for newly elected State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden. Calumet County Circuit Court Judge Carey Reed presided over the event. The Bible was provided by Stockbridge High School, the ceremony was held in the gym and Bodden’s wife Paige held the Bible during the ceremony.
Tractor likely started large fire at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A large fire at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie was likely started by a tractor, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said Saturday. Crews were called to the farm in the 6000 block of County Highway VV after a fire was reported in a storage shed. Crews from 11 different fire departments and four...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Germantown's Jesse Thielke comes home after winning U.S. Open
Jesse Thielke joined the Army. But that's not the only change for the Greco-Roman Olympian the last few years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local priest Rev. Jerry Repenshek has passed
December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Just receiving word Rev. Jerry Repenshek has died. Rev. Jerry served at Holy Angels Church. He just celebrated his 85th birthday on December 10. This is a working story and more information will be posted as details become available.
52-year-old Menomonee Falls man killed in crash on W. Good Hope Rd., police say
It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 9800 block of W. Good Hope Rd. According to a news release, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving eastbound "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months. As of 4 p.m., he has been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School December 2022 Rotary Students of the Month | By Kayla Davis
January 2, 2023 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce that Connor Hennes and Madison Henning were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the month of December.
