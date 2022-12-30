Two Marriott-branded hotels sold in Plain Township

Three properties in Stark County ― including two Mariott-branded hotels in Plain Township ― sold for more than $1 million in early December, according to the latest real estate transfers filed by the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The full list of property transfers are below.

The Residence Inn by Marriott at 5280 Broadmoor Circle NW was purchased for $4,027,737 by Supreme Bright Ohio V LLC. Supreme Bright Ohio also bought the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 5285 Broadmoor Circle NW for $3,447,321. The company lists a Grapevine, Texas, address in county records

Meanwhile, a custom-built, 4,962-square-foot home sitting on 21 acres at 8298 Kepler Ave. NW in Lawrence Township sold for $1.1 million. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to a Zillow real estate posting.

Alliance

Davis Mark A & Tiffany B from Johnson Wesley J, 832 Roseland Rd, $105,950.

Grimm Virginia A & Paquette Michael L from Nastari Matthew L & Sarah M, 2469 S Arch Ave, $119,900.

Jones-Lallie Barbara from Stover James E & Lauri J, 1041 S Seneca Ave, $37,000.

Larue Andrew J & Beebe Samantha L from Sja Alliance Properties Ltd, 1332 S Freedom Ave, $61,000.

Mcmasters Matthew & Madison from Allen Saprina Trustee, 295 W Market St, $107,000.

Oyster Jason D & Mcilvain Heidi from Cantwell Michael & Wood Thomas, 840 E Rice St, $140,000.

Selzer Jeremiah & Dawn from Acd Properties Ltd, 520 S Haines Ave, $30,000.

Bethlehem Township

Eckert Ashley D from Kennedy Michael, 100 Canal St E, $106,000.

Heath Donald & Margaret & Bell Joel from Heath Donald & Margaret &, parcel 1100385 Zebra Strip Ave SW, $1,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Stiefel Brandy C, 102 Canal St E, $115,051.

Miller Logan from Saleh Wasim & Anne, parcel 1101144 Zambesi, $13,500.

Miller Logan from Saleh Wasim & Anne, parcel 1101145 Boa Ave, $13,500.

Snyder Karen from Crowe Jared D Ttee of the Crowe Irr TST, 10139 Navarre Rd SW, $56,600.

Wood William & Lynn & Mark from Paprzycki Patricia A, parcel 1100978 Uganda Pkwy, $3,000.

Canal Fulton

Hobday William T Sr & Sharon E from Kyser Diana, 731 Redwood Dr, $235,000.

Krzynowek Tyler from Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 127 Locust St S, $70,500.

Rothacher Michael Allen from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3033 Bonita Cir SE, $255,000.

US Bank Trust National Association from US Bank Trust National Association, 320 High St SE, $52,111.

Canton

Alrahef Salem S & Alanazi Fatimah from Butera Samuel J & Joyce A, 937 Park Ave SW, $30,500.

Baker Jeremy J from Elliott Property Holdings LLC, 1814 Holland CT SW, $75,000.

Beverick Jeffrey & Herbst Louis Dominic from Smith Julia M, 3723 12th St SW, $154,000.

Bjornstad Anna-Marie from Smith Patricia A, 1137 Auburn PL NW, $120,000.

Chandler Gloria from Barnes Linda N, 1437 Ridge Rd NW, $179,000.

Dudley Malcom X Ttee from Harris Julian G, 1262 Maryland Ave SW, $75,500.

Eagle Cliff Property Management LLC from Twin Creek Rentals LLC, 3204 14th St SW, $72,500.

Ezmr LLC from Trissel William C TTEE/LIBERTY Propertie, 1125 Auburn PL NW, $22,000.

Fillis Peter J from Fillis Andrew T & Peter J & Steven J, 342 47th St NW, $152,400.

Garner Valerie A from Carr Nicholas J, 319 33rd St NW, $200,000.

German Shawnte from Golden Keystone LLC, 1248 18th St NW, $83,000.

Jacobo Escobar Kennyn Y from Portis Thomas, 2404 Tuscarawas St E, $2,500.

Klein Duane M & Cynthia from Bethel Jerry A, 2312 25th St NE, $60,500.

KVB Properties LLC from North Star Investors LLC, 919 Smith Ave SW, $69,000.

Landis Shanon & Rosellen from Jowers Alonzo S, 1528 Holland CT SW, $80,000.

Lazar III John Joseph from US Bank National Association Trustee, 2411 10th St NW, $17,900.

Morgan Rodney Cornelius & Sabaka from Clouse Deborah K, 5048 Katrina CT NW, $345,000.

Moss Catherine M & Boyd E from Slutz Duane A, 1910 Ohio Ave NE, $59,000.

Neo Home Buyers Inc from Graber Melissa S, 3028 13th St SW, $17,500.

Rex Thomas & Shelley from Frasher Joanne M, 238 Harter Ave NW, $70,000.

Russell Marc & Regina K from Golden Keystone LLC, 339 Broad Ave NW, $78,000.

Smith Jason L from Tucker Tory B & Brent M & Devon A, 1600 Vassar Ave NW, $101,750.

Stefan Joseph M & Rachel M Trustees from Snow Brandie, 166 Hilltop Dr NW, $164,023.

Walker Tiana Anissa from Weir Delores, 3407 34th St NE, $60,000.

Wiery Tracy from Cessna Clayton Charles & Joan M, 305 36th St NW, $200,000.

Canton Township

Alrahet Salmeh & Sarah from Citibank N.a, 2358 17th St SE, $31,900.

Engeldinger Myrna L from Conrad Lorie S Fka Simmons Lorie S, 2711 Orchardview Dr SE, $65,000.

Engeldinger Myrna L from Conrad Lorie S Fka Simmons Lorie S, parcel 1301448 Orchard View Dr SE, $65,000.

Laher David J from Laher David J, 4202 Sherman Church Ave SW, $1,000.

LP Holdings Group LLC from Harr James & Marilyn, 1340 South Park Ave NW, $133,500.

Menefee Trina R from Parrott David & Shawn & Kirby Karen, 301 Cole Ave SE, $96,000.

Shively Sean & Taggart Misty from Clayton Craig, 1540 Weaver St SW, $237,500.

Sparkle Properties LLC from Gatrell Richard M, 3255 Amford St SE, $44,301.

Jackson Township

Demuesy Gregory & Tina from Brendel Farms Inc, parcel 10016548 Arlington Ave NW, $92,000.

Dinh Dan Van & Ngan Bich from Roberts Carolyn B, 9589 Pondera St NW, $190,000.

Ferguson James & Amy from Russell Dwan A, 9871 Beryl St NW, $289,900.

Greenleaf Ronald E & Joyce A from Greenleaf Ronald E & Joyce A, 7529 Hillway Ave NW, $180,000.

Knight Faith M from Faulkner Johnie William III & Karlee Ann, 6609 Wales Ave NW, $272,500.

Lehman Don & Foster Marianne from Gallion Carol L, 1006 Taggart St NW, $160,000.

Regal Construction Co from Leach Robert P & Nancy J Tstees / Robert, 3181 Dunmore Ave NW, $25,000.

Lake Township

Atkins John R & Karen L from Persinger Ernest D & Casey M Co Trustees, 3400 Ramsgate St NW, $395,000.

Draa Connor L & Janet E from Cano Kyle A & Amanda B, 212 High St NE, $214,000.

Fowle Michael & Joan from Chapman A Faye, 12915 Hoover Ave NW, $245,900.

Gingerich William C & Martha from Goodenberger Marilyn R Trustee of the Ma, 202 Woodbury Glen St Condo 202, $218,000.

J&J Home Improvements LLC from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 11034 Santa Fe Trail Ave NE, $170,000.

Miller Alexis D from Mace Laurie A, 13675 Cleveland Ave NW #46, $10,000.

Robinson Sarah & Jordan Blake from Blankenship Jeremy L & Stephanie L, 3275 Broad Vista St NW, $285,000.

Shackelford Kelsey M from Taucher Spencer W & Alley Sydney N, 216 Prospect Ave N, $230,000.

Winarski Matthew F & Lauren A from Renshaw Paige A & Kauffman Jeremy T, 13355 Peppertree Ave NW, $269,900.

Lawrence Township

Bottomley Alfred L & Polly A from Dauphin John E & Cynthia D Ttees/ Dauphi, 8298 Kepler Ave NW, $1,100,000.

Elkins Cally A from Wigginton John D, 10414 Portage St NW, $175,250.

Stalnaker Travis & Grimes Amanda from Skaggs Michael R, 3256 Beaumont Ave NW, $231,000.

Lexington Township

Stubblefield Gary from Mccalla Marketing Inc, 80 Atwater Ave NE, $15,500.

Louisville

David Richard James & Corns Katelyn from Burleson Joan B TRUSTEE/LUKE R Courtenay, 721 Edwards Cir, $195,000.

Dowdy Jessica M & James II from Makarev Evgeny, 801 S Mill St, $140,000.

Dowdy Jessica M & James II from Makarev Evgeny, parcel 3600646 Mill St S, $140,000.

Jeffries William F from Groffre Investments, 1113 S Chapel St, $232,097.

Morris Sandra & Gross Erik from Peatross John M & Valerie A, 228 Fairview St, $140,000.

Snider Ashley M from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 231 Menegay Rd, $170,000.

Massillon

Adkins Kathryn Karrie & Samas Jon Joseph from Radel Edward L III & Kathleen Angela &, 1735 Auburn Ave NW, $200,000.

Albright Beth Ann & Matthew D from Fuchs Charles D, 58 Marion Ave SE, $122,000.

Ball Marcus E from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 1631 3rd St SE, $165,000.

Brotherton Ryan C & Booth Shelby A from Knight Faith M, 1711 Alpha St NW, $270,000.

Cottrill Richard & Marjorie from Gable Rhett E & Pamela Jo, 2407 Heidelberg Ave SE, $249,900.

Dunfee Alec Z & Soto Salina M from Joyner Cheryce & Brandon, 1117 11th St NE, $175,000.

Garrot Jordan T & Barcus Kyle A from Dash Residential LLC, 311 14th St SW, $110,000.

Guyton Dominique v from Paul William C Jr &Tamera L, 1718 Lindbergh Ave NE, $167,000.

Haas James from Rohr Dustin K, 32 Woodland Ave SE, $62,000.

Hirt James from Jess Paul D, 1138 Williams Ave NE, $98,540.

Mann Kathy Lynn & Victor Scott from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 1851 Fish Creek Cir NW, $285,950.

Mcelroy Desean & Jacqueline from Bruder Shannon M & Tanner D, 927 17th St NE, $150,000.

Performance Advantage Properties LLC from Butterfield Abigail Lynn, 1115 State Ave NE, $52,000.

Townsend Sashua L & Mallori L from Mcgeorge Properties Ltd, 1754 Amherst Rd NE, $199,900.

Wells Lindsay R from Ross Jennifer D, 970 17th St NE, $107,000.

Nimishillen Township

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Quintiliani Maryellen, 5181 Francesca St NE, $275,000.

Big D Real Estate LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, 8326 Paris Ave, $52,800.

Jeffries Michael E from Groffre Investments, 7066 Nickel Plate Ave NE, $884,000.

Lawver Homes Inc from Sims Dana M & Derlich Douglas R, 5370 Broadview St NE, $140,000.

Quintiliani Maryellen from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 5195 Francesca St NE, $275,000.

Smith Amy Lynn & Ryan from Ondo Michael J & Rebecca A, 5339 Francesca St, $175,000.

North Canton

Brumma Michael from Gottschall George P, 860 Terrace Rd NW, $122,000.

Herr Julie & Austin from Dyer Steven E & Romano Katherine, 335 Edgewood St SE, $195,000.

Jadick Joseph F from Keenan Raymond Anthony Jr Ttee/ Raymond, 232 Brookview Dr SW, $230,000.

Sustainable Me LLC from Holben Chris M, 917 N Main St, $102,000.

Osnaburg Township

Guyer Craig S from North Coast Properties of Ohio LLC, 10950 Mitchell Rd SE, $150,000.

Schuring Ashley & Matthew J from Smith Natalie J, 5558 Georgetown St NE, $140,000.

Paris Township

Waltz Joseph A from Cunningham Linda S, 13076 Freed St SE, $105,000.

Perry Township

Burgert Denise R from Tim Farber Executor Estate of Kinsley, 4710 9th St NW, $168,500.

Geis Dakota from Mackintosh David A, 215 Pershing Ave NW, $128,900.

Larkin Street Homes LLC from Contini Land Development Ltd, 302 Ingall Ave NW, $115,000.

Map Services Neo LLC from Grover Gary G, 4933 14th St SW, $88,000.

Marek Valerie from Buynak Mark G, parcel 4700466 Kelford St NW, $13,900.

Riggleman Sarah & Kyle from Escola Joshua A & Ashley N, 6228 Hadleigh St SW, $320,000.

Russell Lori Anne & Samuel III from Iabanji Oxana, 1909 Kipling Ave NW, $235,000.

Serban Joshua J from Hanson Margaretta L & Macroberts Jeremy, 4449 14th St NW, $148,500.

Smith Ralph E Jr & Brandy L from 5732 Benjamin Street Properties LLC, 5732 Benjamin St SW, $239,900.

Wasnak Joshua from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 158 Perry Dr NW, $189,900.

Pike Township

Carrico Cheyanna from Weisel Scott, 2213 Kingsbury Dr SW, $3,000.

Plain Township

Becker Judith M from Knisley Geraldine L, 7949 Market Ave N, $88,500.

Campbell Traub Kristen E from Straley Tyler M, 7661 Bethpark Ave NE, $250,000.

Class Matthew & Rohr Sarah G from Schwab Jack M & Melodye J, 6483 Pine Bluff Ave NE, $255,900.

Dugan Michael L from Carris Larry L & Deborah A, 4214 Avondale LN NW, $165,000.

Floyd Kenneth E & Sharon L from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3333 Stoneleigh Rd NE, $315,315.

Hisey Douglas L from Hisey Doug L & Shafer Marilyn S, 2529 Broad Ave NW, $68,500.

Knox Jack Phillip Jr & Amy R from Popo LLC, 2153 Zircon St NE, $189,000.

Liberator Maria A & Rinkes Sue A from Marton Anthony S, 6580 Harness Cir NE, $244,900.

Miles Kohltin S & Chelsey L from Wachtel Ronald W & Carey M Trustees, 2062 Summerchase Rd NE, $420,000.

Shufelberger Emily & Pasco Richard A from Miller Alan R & Sarah L, 1774 Secretariat St NE, $329,900.

Supreme Bright Ohio v LLC from Midwest Heritage Inn of Canton LP, 5285 Broadmoor Cir NW, $3,447,321.

Supreme Bright Ohio v LLC from Ri Heritage Inn of Canton LP, 5280 Broadmoor Cir NW, $4,027,737.

Williams James & Shelly from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3310 Stoneleigh Rd NE, $436,350.

Sandy Township

Harris Sean & Joy L from Brothers Cody & Brandy K, 612 Harrison St, $169,900.

Sugarcreek Township

Gang Molly A from Fowler Jay A & Heather A, 348 1st St SW, $95,000.

Hershberger Henry A & Lena J from Keim Larry A & Rita J, parcel 10015069 Portland Ave SW, $90,288.

Hershberger Henry A & Lena J from Weaver Orris M & Heidi E, parcel 10015068 Portland Ave SW, $133,100.

Justice Tiffany A from Moore Carol L, 10658 Lawndell Ave SW, $49,700.

Rohr Shawn & Mandi from Neff Michael W, 10595 Cardale St SW, $75,000.

Swartzentruber David H & Naomi A from Hershberger Aaron E & Ada M, parcel 10010628 Colwood St SW, $275,000.

Wengerd Brenton & Kahea from Elliott Scott M & Shelly L, 12570 Sandusky Dr SW, $566,500.