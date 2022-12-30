Firemen and felines make the purr-fect calendar for the new year

CHILLICOTHE— If you are looking for something to keep track of the date and bring a smile to your face for the next 18 months Cats & Company and the Chillicothe Firefighters Local 300 have you covered with their new calendar which is now available to local downtown stores.

The proceeds from this fundraiser, along with the donation jars at stores, will help Cats & Company take care of the more expensive cases they have. Bethany Snowden of Cats & Company said many of the foster kittens they have are bottle babies, who lost their mom, or ones who need more vet care. Each of these cases require more time and effort to rehabilitate and get ready for adoption.

"We really focus on medical cases and bottle babies," said Snowden. "They are more difficult and more expensive so we definitely need as much funding as we can possibly get."

Snowden said working with the firefighters was a blast as they were down to do anything that was asked of them for a picture. The hardest part of the entire shoot was trying to get the kittens to stay focused as their natural curiosity made them want to explore the station, not look at a camera.

"They were super willing to do whatever we asked them to and take silly pictures,' said Snowden of the firefighters in the calendar.

Everything from the production to the selling of the calendar was done locally. K. Fischer Portraits shot all of the photos for free, Dray Stewart of Dray Day Videos filmed the shoot, Metropolis Design Studios did the design and Star City Printing Company printed the calendars at a discounted rate. Several local businesses downtown are currently selling the calendar and have a donation jar for the rescue as well. Snowden thanked all of the local businesses that have helped her with this fundraiser.

One fireman in the shoot, Danny Russell, said it was a fun time taking pictures with the cats. He said some firefighters even crawled around on the ground to get the perfect photo.

While this was his first time doing a fundraiser like this the cause still hit home for Russell as his fiancé works at a dog rescue and he regularly takes in foster dogs for the Humane Society. He knows how important it is for these animals to find loving homes.

"It was pretty cool," said Russell. "It feels good to help out like that."

Calendars are available at multiple downtown Chillicothe shops for $20 with all proceeds going towards continued vet care and the Cats & Company building fund. You can also adopt one of the cats from Cats & Company by visiting its website.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_