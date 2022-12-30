ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoddard County, MO

KFVS12

Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Inmate Death Investigated in Pemiscot County

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating the death of an inmate at the County Jail. Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says 45 year old Ricky Hooper was found dead Saturday morning as breakfast was being served. An autopsy will be conducted in...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Man arrested, charged after residential assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening, officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence for an assault. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence prior to the officers arrival. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted medical personnel to aid the victim.
SCOTT CITY, MO
Kait 8

Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

One Car Crash Kills Driver on New Year’s Morning

A one vehicle traffic accident in Scott County in the early hours of New Year’s Day left the driver dead. The MSHP reports 55 year old Roger Morrow of Benton died when his car ran off Highway 77 at CR 352 and overturned. That was the only traffic fatality...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
ktmoradio.com

Combs Takes on New Responsibility for County

For the first time Dunklin County has a person working in economic development. Former Kennett Chamber executive director Melissa Combs takes on that responsibility after eight years with the Chamber. Combs says she’ll be working out of the courthouse.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
MINER, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896

Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter evicted prior to Christmas holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Diane Holivay, who we spoke to last month, was heading to court to fight for time and her home and ask for some type of agreement with the property manager, McClanahan Real Estate and Property Development. But after her Dec. 23 court hearing, she...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR

