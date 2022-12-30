Read full article on original website
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
Year In Review: #3 Banned Baby Names in New York And United States
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our third-performing story of 2022. Banned Baby Names in New York And the United States. Did you know there are a few baby names banned in New York State? Do you agree with them?. Deciding on...
Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?
Driving in New York State? There are some speed and traffic laws to be aware of.
Legally Take More Paid Time Off To Help Sick Family In New York State
A new law passed in 2022 has gone into effect, giving New Yorkers more paid time off. Governor Hochul signed bill S.2928-A/A.06098-A into law. It expands on the state's Paid Family Leave law. New York residents can now legally take paid time off to care for a sick sibling. Gov....
New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act
The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.
New laws that go into effect in New York State in 2023
Some of the new laws include an increase in minimum wage and updated rules for new drivers in New York.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
New York To Slap COVID Fraudsters With Stiffer Penalties
Any individual, business, or organization that commits a case of COVID-19 fraud in the state of New York will now face stiffer penalties and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a stern warning for anyone who thinks they'll get away with fraud. Hochul said, "We are sending a clear message:...
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
New NYS law bans PFAS in clothing
ALBANY — The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York. New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. “They’re put there to make them stain-resistant or water-resistant, but unfortunately, they...
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses
Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
Gas tax holiday for New York state ends
People who spoke with News 12 had mixed opinions about the gas tax holiday ending.
Meet Western New York's New Year's babies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices
A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
