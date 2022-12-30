Read full article on original website
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but driving while high is not. How do police detect impaired driving?
In November, Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana, joining 20 other states that had already done so. That decision opened the door to easier access to the drug for medical purposes and an opportunity to expunge past marijuana-related crimes. It also raised the risk of someone consuming cannabis products and then choosing to drive.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Missouri state troopers to conduct targeted enforcement during New Year’s holiday weekend
Missouri state troopers will be out in force during the entire New Year’s holiday weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one motorist was killed and another 331 suffered injuries in Missouri during last year’s New Year’s holiday weekend. State troopers say there were more than 1,000 crashes during the 2022 New Year’s holiday weekend.
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
Teenaged Girl From Missouri Dies In NYE Snowmobile Crash
On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash. A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver who...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
Hidden Treasures In Missouri? You Should Check Out These 10
The new year is officially here. 2023. If you were to make any resolutions, it may not be a bad idea to try and make some time to check out some of the hidden treasures that the Show Me State has to offer. They will be lost no more! If you find them.
Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February
(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
New law makes it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state owned land in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the homeless community, finding a place to sleep just got a little harder. A new law in Missouri took effect in the New Year, making it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state land. It makes it a Class C misdemeanor to sleep...
Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!
I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it
With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about drugs and alcohol with your kids […] The post Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
