ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Missouri state troopers to conduct targeted enforcement during New Year’s holiday weekend

Missouri state troopers will be out in force during the entire New Year’s holiday weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one motorist was killed and another 331 suffered injuries in Missouri during last year’s New Year’s holiday weekend. State troopers say there were more than 1,000 crashes during the 2022 New Year’s holiday weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
radioresultsnetwork.com

Teenaged Girl From Missouri Dies In NYE Snowmobile Crash

On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash. A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver who...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
SAVANNAH, MO
edglentoday.com

Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February

(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!

I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it

With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about drugs and alcohol with your kids […] The post Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy