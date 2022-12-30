An illegal cannabis delivery startup in the UK is generating millions of pounds in revenue less than a year after it was created, according to its founder.Dispenseroo, which unlike other online drug markets operates on the open web, has attracted thousands of customers in recent months through guerilla advertising campaigns and word-of-mouth.The unorthodox approach of shunning the dark web means the site is easily found through popular search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo, allowing it to grow 10-fold in recent months.The founder, who goes by the name ‘S’, told The Independent that he had never sold drugs before starting Dispenseroo,...

32 MINUTES AGO