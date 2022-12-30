Read full article on original website
Mexican president says sent letter to Biden to broach topics for summit
MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he had sent a letter to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden with suggestions about what should be on the agenda at a North American leaders summit next week in Mexico City.
Japan announces offering of 1 million yen to leave Tokyo
Japan is offering families who live in Tokyo 1 million yen ($7,500) per child to move out of the capital and into other towns and villages.
South Korea in talks to manage US nukes amid growing threat from North Korea: report
President Biden denied reports that the U.S. and South Korea were engaged in nuclear weapons management talks, something South Korea insisted was a miscommunication.
Illegal weed delivery startup Dispenseroo sees meteoric growth in the UK
An illegal cannabis delivery startup in the UK is generating millions of pounds in revenue less than a year after it was created, according to its founder.Dispenseroo, which unlike other online drug markets operates on the open web, has attracted thousands of customers in recent months through guerilla advertising campaigns and word-of-mouth.The unorthodox approach of shunning the dark web means the site is easily found through popular search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo, allowing it to grow 10-fold in recent months.The founder, who goes by the name ‘S’, told The Independent that he had never sold drugs before starting Dispenseroo,...
NATPE Assets Sold In Bankruptcy Auction to Banff Operator
NATPE Miami is set to return with an early 2024 event after the assets of The National Association of Television Program Executives, or NATPE, were acquired by Brunico Communications, the Toronto-based operator of the Banff World Media Festival. The winning bid from the Canadian company followed NAPTE filing for bankruptcy protection in Oct. 2022 after running into a financial wall due to the forced cancellations of the 2021 and 2022 U.S. TV markets amid the pandemic. Terms of the acquisition deal with Brunico were not disclosed, but it’s understood the Canadian company put forth an initial $150,000 stalking horse bid for...
