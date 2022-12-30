ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Independent

Illegal weed delivery startup Dispenseroo sees meteoric growth in the UK

An illegal cannabis delivery startup in the UK is generating millions of pounds in revenue less than a year after it was created, according to its founder.Dispenseroo, which unlike other online drug markets operates on the open web, has attracted thousands of customers in recent months through guerilla advertising campaigns and word-of-mouth.The unorthodox approach of shunning the dark web means the site is easily found through popular search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo, allowing it to grow 10-fold in recent months.The founder, who goes by the name ‘S’, told The Independent that he had never sold drugs before starting Dispenseroo,...
The Hollywood Reporter

NATPE Assets Sold In Bankruptcy Auction to Banff Operator

NATPE Miami is set to return with an early 2024 event after the assets of The National Association of Television Program Executives, or NATPE, were acquired by Brunico Communications, the Toronto-based operator of the Banff World Media Festival. The winning bid from the Canadian company followed NAPTE filing for bankruptcy protection in Oct. 2022 after running into a financial wall due to the forced cancellations of the 2021 and 2022 U.S. TV markets amid the pandemic. Terms of the acquisition deal with Brunico were not disclosed, but it’s understood the Canadian company put forth an initial $150,000 stalking horse bid for...
MIAMI, FL

