Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
Bishop, Boebert vow ‘no’ votes on McCarthy
GOP Reps. Dan Bishop (N.C.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) on Tuesday officially came out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker, piling onto the California Republican’s increasingly complicated path to securing the gavel. Bishop and Boebert, who had both been withholding support of McCarthy in hopes of securing changes to House rules, had not previously…
Anti-abortion group fires back after Trump comments about the midterms
A prominent anti-abortion group pushed back on former President Trump’s comments blaming Republicans and anti-abortion advocates for GOP losses in the November elections, while calling on Trump to put forward an “ambitious consensus pro-life” agenda. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America blasted GOP candidates who adopt what it dubbed an “Ostrich Strategy,” saying Trump and other…
In inaugural speech, DeSantis decries ‘philosophical lunacy,’ vows to fight ‘woke mob’
Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his pledge to combat the “woke mob” and touted his achievements over the last four years during his inauguration in Tallahassee on Tuesday.
Missouri is scheduled to carry out first US execution of an openly transgender person today
Missouri on Tuesday is scheduled to execute Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman convicted of a 2003 murder, who unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor in part because the jury at her trial did not vote for a death sentence.
Ex-Long Beach mayor, state senator to be sworn into Congress
Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia will be sworn into the House of Representatives Tuesday, the first openly LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress. Garcia said he ran to represent the 42nd District “because I want every single kid in our country to have the same opportunity that this country gave me.”
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
