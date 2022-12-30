ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Bishop, Boebert vow ‘no’ votes on McCarthy

GOP Reps. Dan Bishop (N.C.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) on Tuesday officially came out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker, piling onto the California Republican’s increasingly complicated path to securing the gavel. Bishop and Boebert, who had both been withholding support of McCarthy in hopes of securing changes to House rules, had not previously…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Anti-abortion group fires back after Trump comments about the midterms

A prominent anti-abortion group pushed back on former President Trump’s comments blaming Republicans and anti-abortion advocates for GOP losses in the November elections, while calling on Trump to put forward an “ambitious consensus pro-life” agenda. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America blasted GOP candidates who adopt what it dubbed an “Ostrich Strategy,” saying Trump and other…
HeySoCal

Ex-Long Beach mayor, state senator to be sworn into Congress

Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia will be sworn into the House of Representatives Tuesday, the first openly LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress. Garcia said he ran to represent the 42nd District “because I want every single kid in our country to have the same opportunity that this country gave me.”
LONG BEACH, CA

