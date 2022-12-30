Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Suspect in New Year’s Eve machete attack on New York police officers expressed desire in diary to join Taliban, die a martyr, sources say
The 19-year-old being held by New York City police as the suspect in a machete attack against three police officers New Year's Eve carried a handwritten diary, which expressed his desire to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and die as a martyr, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Suspect in Times Square machete attack on New Year’s Eve arrested and faces attempted murder charges
The 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking New York police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer. Police are recommending the suspect, Trevor Bickford, be charged with two counts of attempted murder of...
Mexican journalist attacked on first day of 2023 after 2022 was deadliest year for journalists in decades
A Mexican journalist was attacked on the first day of 2023 after 2022 saw the deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists in decades.
Israel’s far-right Ben Gvir visits flashpoint Jerusalem holy site as Palestinians slam ‘provocation’
Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday visited the Jerusalem compound known as the Temple Mount by Jews and the Haram al-Sharif or Noble Sanctuary by Muslims, in a move that drew international condemnation. Videos published on Israeli media showed Ben Gvir walking through the compound...
France offers free condoms to young people and free emergency contraception to all women
Free condoms are now available to young people under the age of 26 at French pharmacies as part of what French President Emmanuel Macron has called “a small revolution in preventative healthcare.”. The new health strategy, which aims to curb the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among young...
Egypt recovers heavy ‘Green Sarcophagus’ from the United States
Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Tibet Fast Facts
Here’s a look at Tibet, an autonomous region within China. (from National Bureau of Statistics of China) Area: 1.22 million sq km (approximately 474,000 sq miles) Government (China): Governed by the Chinese Communist Party; the head of state is President Xi Jinping. Government (Exiled): Centered in Dharamsala, India, includes...
