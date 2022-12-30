Read full article on original website
Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
NC man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant is denied — for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
Should you wait 24 hours to file a missing person's report?
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad family is relieved after a teen is back home after going missing for more than 24 hours. The 17-year-old with a cognitive impairment disappeared from his Alamance County home early New Year’s Day. A neighbor found him less than a mile from...
Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD, died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
Durham City Councilman on recent shootings: 'It's becoming depressing to be hopeful, but we have no choice'
DURHAM, N.C. — The New Year is off to a violent start in Durham. Six people were shot Sunday, including five people in a mass shooting at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. Durham police are still searching for the person or people responsible for Sunday’s shootings. Two victims had life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old.
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
17-year-old found near home in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Brammer was found near his home in Alamance County. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Cody Allen Brammer who is said to have a cognitive impairment. Brammer is 5'6'', and weighs 125 pounds. The teen was last seen Sunday at 1:30...
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injures 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured. Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of "multiple" people shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said they found four adults...
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
WRAL
Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened
Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
‘People are people’: NC groups urge more action from Gov. Cooper to expand clemency powers
Members of the ACLU of North Carolina and Decarcerate Now NC took the time to bring attention to those incarcerated in the state.
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
