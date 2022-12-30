ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Comments / 1

David
4d ago

And we haven't heard anything about it since the Democratic party told the news to keep it low and out of the public eye like they did with the basketball player exchange.

Reply
3
Related
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD, died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

17-year-old found near home in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Brammer was found near his home in Alamance County. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Cody Allen Brammer who is said to have a cognitive impairment. Brammer is 5'6'', and weighs 125 pounds. The teen was last seen Sunday at 1:30...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
WRAL News

Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened

Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy