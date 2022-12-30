Here's the latest on Carteret's ferry terminal and 'evolving waterfront'

CARTERET - Plans for the borough's ferry terminal are progressing with the completion of 130 feet of steel sheet pile bulkhead along the Arthur Kill and dredging of the waterside of the bulkhead set to begin.

Meanwhile the borough is set to receive $6 million in federal funding for the Intermodal Transportation Building that will serve the ferry terminal.

An additional $1 million in Congressionally Directed Spending will go toward a new $2.5 million Office of Emergency Management building on Pershing Avenue.

Installation of the bulkhead, a $473,258 project awarded to Agate Construction of Clermont in June, began earlier this year and was completed in November, according to Mayor Daniel J. Reiman.

The next phase of the project includes dredging the waterside of the bulkhead to reach sufficient depths for the ferry slips and docking area. The $2.5 million project, which includes 19,500 cubic feet of dredging, will be overseen by the New Jersey Department of Transportation Office of Maritime Resources. Funding for the first two phases of the project were received from the state DOT Transportation Capital Trust Fund.

“These are the first steps in what will be a spectacular transportation project on a constantly evolving waterfront,” Reiman said. “Eventually, there will be restaurants, bars, retail shops, a movie production studio, and office space that will help to transform our once entirely industrial waterfront into a work-eat-play destination.”

The borough and NJDOT are finalizing bid documents for the next two phases, which is the construction of waterside improvements and other site work, Reiman said.

Waterside improvements will include docking and slips. The site improvements will include a 700-space parking lot anticipated to break ground in 2023, followed by a 20-foot-wide elevated pedestrian boardwalk connecting the parking lot and the ferry loading area. A boardwalk is expected to be completed in 2024, Reiman said.

The borough also is in final design phase for an intermodal transportation building, which will host a ticket office, restrooms, bar, lounge, office space, banquet center, restaurants and retail.

U.S. Rep Frank Pallone Jr., D-6th District secured $6 million in appropriations for the intermodal transportation building and U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., sponsored $1 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for the OEM building planned for 315 Pershing Ave.

Earlier:Here's when South Amboy ferry terminal construction is expected to begin

Pallone said he was glad to deliver critical funding to help move the intermodal transportation building closer to completion. The project is among 15 in Pallone's congressional district that he secured funding for as part of the $1.7. trillion fiscal year 2023 government funding bill.

Pallone said Reiman and Carteret officials are working hard to make the ferry a reality.

"Once completed the ferry will allow New Jersey residents and tourists to easily travel between New Jersey and downtown Manhattan. This funding will deliver efficient and reliable transportation options to residents in Central New Jersey and will help reduce vehicle congestion." Pallone said.

Reiman said the plan for the OEM building is to modernize the former volunteer first aid building which was acquired by the borough several years ago.

"Currently OEM is housed on Roosevelt Avenue in an old 1900s era firehouse that is beyond repair. Once completed, all OEM operations and our 911 backup will be housed on upper Pershing Avenue in the modernized OEM building," Reiman said.

The ferry terminal is part of Reiman's vision to turn the borough's industrial waterfront into a popular regional destination. The waterfront already includes a fishing pier, a public park, a mini golf course, a 185-slip marina, a future events center, and an expanded Riverwalk that will open soon.

