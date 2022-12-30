ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchburg, NJ

Branchburg will consider another warehouse development in January

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wl3cd_0jyV1lSc00

BRANCHBURG - A proposal to build almost 300,000 square feet of warehouse space, the size of five football fields, on Evans Way will be up for a public hearing before the township Planning Board next month.

S/K Stoney Brook Associates, of Jersey City, is proposing to build three warehouses on the 43-acre property in the Evans Way Redevelopment Area bordering Old York Road between Route 202 and Stony Brook Road.

The proposal calls for warehouses of 200,750 square feet, 66,150 square feet and 30,000 square feet.

The Planning Board hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the municipal building.

The Township Committee adopted a Redevelopment Plan, after a review by the Planning Board, on March 28.

The plan was a result of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by S/K Stoney Brook Associates. Mayor James Schworn previously said the settlement is in "the best interests of the township."

S/K Stoney Brook filed suit in December 2020 challenging the Township Committee's approval of an ordinance to eliminate warehouses as a permitted use in an industrial zone.

The suit charged that the elimination of warehouses in industrial zones "as unnecessary, arbitrary and apparently not undertaken in good faith."

Warehouses, the lawsuit argued, are "commonly permitted in industrial zones."

As the result of the "improper" ordinance, the lawsuit charged, the value of the land was decreased.

The lawsuit was settled out of court in the fall of 2021.

As part of the settlement, the developer will give to the township 2.25 acres fronting on Stony Brook Road. The township has yet to make a final decision on what to do with the property which is across the road from White Oak Park.

Also tentatively scheduled for the Jan. 10 meeting is a proposal to build a warehouse and packaging facility on the southeast corner of Route 28 and Raritan Valley Community College Drive.

KSP Investments of Bridgewater, which acquired the property earlier this year from the estate of the late developer, Ken Pizzo Sr., is proposing an approximately 140,146-square-foot building with about 103,665 square feet of warehouse space, 34,518 square feet for assembly and fabrication of goods manufactured at another site and 1,963 square feet of office space.

The 10-acre site was one of the properties eyed for possible purchase by the township as part of the non-binding referendum passed by voters last month to give the Township Committee the option to buy properties in the North Branch section that are valued at about $25 million to block development.

Local news:Warehouse proposed in Branchburg where township officials may not want it

KSP Investments, in its public notice, said the plans are "fully conforming" with township zoning regulations and does not require variances.

In campaigning for the referendum, township officials believe the lots targeted for acquisition could eventually be targeted for housing when the next round of affordable housing obligations is released in 2025 or for manufacturing facilities with warehousing.

Earlier this month, the Planning Board approved a proposal by AAVLBR Property LLC on Industrial Parkway to subdivide a 50-acre property into two lots with two buildings, one 423,136 square feet and the other 145,429 square feet, for offices, assembly and warehousing.

AAVLBR has also agreed to give Midland School a total of $250,000 to construct a new driveway off Industrial Parkway to serve its Adult Services Center. The developer will pay $200,000 for the actual construction and $50,000 for associated costs, including engineering and legal fees.

The developer also agreed to connect the two dead ends of Industrial Parkway and construct a new traffic light on Readington Road.

The AAVLBR proposal was also the result of an out-of-court settlement of litigation brought by AAVLBR against a township zoning ordinance prohibiting warehouses in industrial zones.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

Comments / 1

AUKW
4d ago

Great more development, unfortunately I don’t have the monetary means to block this. All I can do is show up to the meeting and voice my concerns about ruining the landscape, the amount of pollution they will cause not only on the property but by the increased construction equipment and long term will be the 18wheeler traffic in and out of these locations. Also with increased 18 wheeler traffic comes the safety on Readington road, which they should not be allowed, and on Rattlesnake bridge road/Lamington road, which they should also not be allowed. Exit 26 on 78 should be closed to 18 wheeler traffic. These vehicle have no business on either of these roads.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
walkableprinceton.com

Ten Predictions For Princeton In 2023!

It’s the turn of the year, you’ve already read the ‘Review of 2022‘ in ‘Town Topics’, and now you’re probably wondering, “what could be on the cards for 2023?” Seek no further, we have ten bold predictions about what might be scandalizing Princeton in the coming 12 months. Check them out – and don’t forget to look to the bottom for the scorecard on our predictions from last year!!!
PRINCETON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike

Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
WAYNE, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified

Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
CLIFTON, NJ
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
speedonthewater.com

Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022

Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Glen Rock Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Waldwick Crash

A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized after crashing in Waldwick over the New Year's weekend, authorities said. There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue near Route 17 around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said. Members of the Waldwick Volunteer...
WALDWICK, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

New Year's Fire Consumes Multi-Family Paterson Building

A vicious New Year's fire blew through the roof of a Paterson apartment building.A firefighter was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a minor injury sustained in Sunday's 10 a.m. blaze on Harrison Street.The damage was nonetheless extensive, displacing dozens of residents -- whi…
PATERSON, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy