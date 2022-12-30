ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Sears site developer seeks changes because of gas main on Route 1 site

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRyiu_0jyV1kZt00

NEW BRUNSWICK - Changes are being sought on the number of housing units and the location of buildings on the 30-acre Route 1 site where the former Sears was located due to the discovery of a 36-inch gas line on the property.

While the number of lots the 30-acre site is being subdivided into will remain the same, the number of housing units and their locations are slated to change under an amended proposal set to be heard 7 p.m. Jan. 9 by the city Planning Board.

The longtime Sears store on the site, which borders the Rutgers University Cook-Douglass Campus to the south and east, a garden apartment zone to the northwest and a single-family zone to the north, closed in 2020.

In July RTF NB Urban Renewal received approvals to build 190 townhouses, 530 apartments, a restaurant and retail stores on the property subdivided into eight new lots measuring 7.88 acres, 9.07 acres, 5.05 acres, 6.61 acres, 3.58 acres, 1.01 acres, 1.55 acres and an existing 1.87-acre lot.

The approved plans called for the demolition of the existing structures to construct two mixed-used buildings that will house rental apartments with ground floor retail space and restaurants, as well as stacked townhouses, retail and restaurant pad areas.

Construction was scheduled in phases starting with the first of two, five-story mixed-use buildings which would include about 268 apartments, 9,186 square feet of retail space, about 353 residential parking spaces, including ground and basement level parking, 14 retail parking spaces and 129 shared parking spaces.

The second of the two five-story mixed-use buildings would have about 262 apartments, 11,133 square feet of retail space and about 297 residential ground and basement level parking spaces, 16 retail parking spaces and 70 shared parking spaces.

Also included in the approved plans were 190 stacked townhouses in 16 buildings. Each townhouse would have a driveway parking space and a garage parking space and 112 on-street parking spaces for the townhouse units. There also are plans for 3,556 square feet of retail or restaurant space with a drive-thru and 28 parking spaces and a single-story retail building with about 23,256 square feet and 187 parking spaces.

Due to a large gas main discovered on the property from Labor Center Way to Clifton Avenue, the applicant is now seeking amended approvals to create eight lots now measuring 7.57 acres, 8.72 acres, 6.06 acres, 6.31 acres, 1 acre and 1.52 acres. No changes are proposed to existing lots measuring 3.58 and 1.87 acres, the public notice states.

The applicant is looking to relocate Buildings A and B, Townhouse Buildings 13, 14 and 15 and the internal roadway which would make the buildings about 31 feet closer to Route 1 to remain clear of the 36-inch gas main along the Clifton Avenue side of the site.

The applicant is looking to eliminate Townhouse Building 16 because the gas main passes through that building's planned location, and added two townhouse units to buildings 1, 3, 5, 7, 10 and 12 and move two townhouse units from Building 11 to Building 12, the public notice states.

The changes result in the loss of four townhouse units. The applicant is looking to increase the number of units in mixed use, multifamily Building 1 from 268 to 272 which is now set to have 157 studio/1-bedroom units, when 148 were previously approved, 93 2-bedroom units when 97 were initially approved and 22 3-bedroom units when 23 were approved.

The planned changes also involve retail space. The applicant is looking to reduce the retain square footage in mixed use, multifamily Building B from 11,133 square feet to 10,265 square feet.

Other proposed changes includes reducing to 487 the number of townhouse parking spaces, when 492 were previously approved and 233 were required.

According to the public notice, the proposed phasing for the project remains unchanged and the landscaping, lighting and utilities remain substantially the same as approved, but are to be relocated throughout the property.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next week for guiderail work in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has scheduled a closure of the right lane on I-80 eastbound on Wednesday, Jan 4 in Knowlton Township. From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., the right lane on I-80 eastbound is scheduled to be closed after...
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy