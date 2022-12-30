Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
BONK to go live on MEXC in Assessment Zone
MEXC announces the launch of trading for BONK, a project by Bonk Inu, by initially enabling the trading pair BONK/USDT. According to the timeline shared by the MEXC exchange platform, deposits are already active, and trading is scheduled to start on January 3, 2023, at 11:00 UTC. Withdrawals will open on the next day, which is January 4, 2023, at 11:00 UTC.
cryptonewsz.com
Can Ethereum (ETH) sustain long-term support of $1K in 2023?
At the beginning of 2022, Ethereum was trading around $4000, but it lost momentum in the first six months and took support around $1000 in the last six months of 2022. It has been consolidating between $2000 and $1000. Indeed, it is tough to predict how long it will sustain above this support.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to lose its value in 2023?
Shiba Inu is a much-hyped cryptocurrency in the industry. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $0.000033, but it reduced its value within 12 months and is currently trading around $0.0000081 at the beginning of 2023. It suggests the bearish momentum of this meme coin, which does not have strong fundamentals or extensive use cases for a future price surge.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Solana (SOL) sustain the support of $11 in 2023?
Solana lost more than 80% of its value in the last 12 months. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $170, but currently, it is around $11.8. While writing, SOL was up more than 7% in the last 24 hours. $13 was strong support for this coin, but it broke that level in the last week of December.
cryptonewsz.com
Miner US Limited: An affordable hash mining tool for everyone
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited, you can check out the: Miner US Limited Introduction Video. After four years of research and development into cryptocurrency investment trends and opportunities, Miner US was successfully launched in New York in April 2019 by its parent company, Miner US Limited, founded by Graves David Gavin. The launch came after Miner US’s parent company, Miner US Limited, hosted the event. Miner US started its business with a capital investment of 50,000,000 USD, an entire set of legal documents, and a license that was still active.
cryptonewsz.com
OpenSea witnesses sale of 1.3 M Polygon NFTs in Dec 2022
OpenSea recently announced that the platform sold over 1.3 million Polygon NFTs in December 2022. The transactions amounted to over 15.3 million dollars from 116,000 active traders. Thus was the third-highest month in 2022 (based on NFTs sold for every active trader.) It amounted to 11.24 NFTs for every active...
cryptonewsz.com
Windsor brokers releases luxury electric car and cash rewards
Windsor Brokers recently treated users with a special loyalty rewards promotion. The offer gives users an opportunity to win a brand-new BMW IX3 M or Tesla model 3 with extra loyalty cash rewards. Based on the available countries, users’ odds of winning the BMW can vary. By joining Windsor Brokers...
cryptonewsz.com
MAP Protocol collaborates with Buidler DAO
MAP Protocol, which happens to be an omnichain layer in Web3, was duly created through the light client, together with ZK technology, along with complete safety and decentralization. It presently makes its official announcement of having formed a mutually beneficial and exclusive partnership with Buidler DAO, which happens to be a safe haven for all Web3 experts from all over the globe.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin (BTC) needs a strong trigger for a positive breakout!
At the beginning of 2022, BTC was trading around $47K, but currently, it is trading at around $16K. That means it has lost massive value in the last 12 months. There can be plenty of reasons behind such a downfall, but the prevalent question in the market is, will Bitcoin hit 100K in the next few years?
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto Expo is going global in 2023
Crypto Expo is a premier virtual asset and Blockchain exhibition with the conference, organized by HQMena announced its events in Dubai, Singapore, and Miami in 2023 with its large audience attending globally. Digital assets and Blockchain Technology continue to stay and are heading to a new shape in investing. With...
cryptonewsz.com
Cardano price continues consolidation: Will ADA recover?
At the beginning of 2022, ADA was trading around $1.63. but currently, at the beginning of 2023, it is trading around $0.25, which suggests a massive loss of value for Cardano. The long-term downtrend discourages retail investors from investing their hard-earned money in such a digital asset. Overall, the long-term...
cryptonewsz.com
Gemini and DCG work to resolve frozen funds
Cameron Winklevoss, a Co-Founder of Gemini, has accused DCG of stalling their efforts to claim funds worth approximately $1.7 billion. The funds have been on hold reportedly since mid-November. The accusation cites that Barry Silbert, the Head of Digital Currency Group, has acted in bad faith stall tactics despite Gemini...
cryptonewsz.com
Research shows fake unregulated crypto exchange volume
A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, also known as the NBER shows that almost 70% of the transactions on unregulated crypto exchange platforms are made up of wash trades. In other words, those transactions are fake. A “wash trade” is...
cryptonewsz.com
Arbitrum One goes live on Nitro
The moment seems to have finally arrived when the Arbitrum is functioning live on Nitro. For all concerned and connected users, this simply means they will now have the added benefit of an increased amount of throughput and immensely lesser fees. There will also be the factor of the new-age rollup architecture. Incidentally, this is all functioning live on the Arbitrum One mainnet.
Comments / 0