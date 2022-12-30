Read full article on original website
Seattle Sounders close to new contract with USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan
The Seattle Sounders are close to agreeing a new contract with key midfielder Cristian Roldan, according to reports. Roldan has been with the Sounders for nearly eight years since first joining the club in January 2015. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 279 appearances across all competitions and lifted two MLS Cup titles and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.
CF Montreal name Laurent Ciman among backroom staff to support Hernan Losada
CF Montreal have revealed the backroom staff that will assist new head coach Hernan Losada for the 2023 MLS season. Losada was unveiled as the replacement for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French tactician left to take over at the Columbus Crew. Still just 40 years old, Losada will...
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
Chelsea close to reaching €130m agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea close in on the signing of Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Club Leon sign Adonis Frias ahead of 2023 Clausura
Club Leon has signed Adonis Frias from Argentine First Division team Deportivo Defensa y Justicia, ahead of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura.
Houston Dynamo set to sign free agent left-back Brad Smith
The Houston Dynamo are set to sign former Seattle Sounders and DC United left-back Brad Smith as a free agent, according to reports.
Everton recall Championship loan star
Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to improve Frank Lampard's attacking options.
Changes are needed at Chelsea, but not on the touchline
Graham Potter has made a poor start at Chelsea, but he's not the main problem.
Man City to win race for Argentina midfielder
Manchester City are set to win the race to sign one of Argentina's hottest prospects.
Chelsea salaries & contract expiries
A look at what Chelsea players are earning on a weekly basis and when their contracts are due to expire
Marta signs two-year contract extension with Orlando Pride
Brazilian and NWSL legend Marta has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Orlando Pride, keeping her at the Florida club through the 2024 season.
Xavi 'punishing' Barcelona squad after Espanyol draw
Xavi is said to be punishing his Barcelona squad after they slipped up against Espanyol.
Chelsea agree deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea have finalised an agreement to sign Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Newcastle continue talks with Flamengo over Brazilian teenager
Newcastle are hoping to conclude a deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca after a further round of talks.
Liverpool's best January signings - ranked
Here's who think are Liverpool's best ever January signings.
