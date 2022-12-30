Colorado’s wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can’t get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.

There is perhaps nothing more scenic than Colorado’s Rocky Mountains in the winter. Yet our freshly snow-capped peaks are also the most deadly in the nation. Between the winters of 1950-51 and 2021-22, Colorado logged a stunning 312 avalanche fatalities, more than double that of the avalanche deaths in the second and third-ranking states, Alaska and Washington, combined.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO