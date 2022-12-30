Colorado’s wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can’t get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
State lawmakers wrestle with how to issue future TABOR refunds after Colorado voters slash income tax rate
Colorado lawmakers next year will likely have to wrestle with how to handle Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds after voters in November slashed the income tax rate, eliminating one of the state’s three reimbursement mechanisms. State law requires lawakers to slash the income tax rate to 4.5% when...
coloradosun.com
After years of profits, many Colorado hospitals are facing a downturn
After years of churning out profits, many Colorado hospitals are now facing a downturn, according to recently filed financial disclosures. UCHealth, for instance, reported a $157.5 million loss in the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022. The loss was driven largely by investment losses — reported at more than $200 million. But the sagging stock market was not the only economic stressor for the hospital system.
coloradosun.com
Zornio: Colorado has the nation’s most deadly avalanche terrain. Winter recreators should know about CAIC.
There is perhaps nothing more scenic than Colorado’s Rocky Mountains in the winter. Yet our freshly snow-capped peaks are also the most deadly in the nation. Between the winters of 1950-51 and 2021-22, Colorado logged a stunning 312 avalanche fatalities, more than double that of the avalanche deaths in the second and third-ranking states, Alaska and Washington, combined.
Comments / 0