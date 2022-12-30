Jackie Walorski, Sam Smith and more: Here are notable Hoosiers who died in 2022

We knew them not just for their work, but for who they were. They were sports icons, public servants, entrepreneurs, storytellers and advocates who touched the lives of many Hoosiers.

They were trailblazers in their field who devoted their lives to helping others and captivated the public with their talents. Some died of old age; others died too young.

Here are the notable Hoosiers and others who died in 2022.

Carl Brizzi

Carl Brizzi, a former Marion County prosecutor and once a rising star Republican, died on Jan. 5 at age 53 after suffering a stroke. He was a prosecutor from 2003 to 2010 and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.

"He was the front man in a lot of ways for the Republican Party," former Marion County Republican Party chairman Mike Murphy told IndyStar after Brizzi's death. "When he talked, the reporters showed up."

Later in his career, the New York native amassed serious claims of misconduct, one of which led to a 30-day suspension of his law license.

Carl Brizzi: Former Marion County prosecutor and Republican congressional candidate, dies

John Allen

John Allen, baker, entrepreneur and patriarch of the popular Taylor's Bakery in Indianapolis, died on Jan. 30 at age 78 after a lifetime of doing what he loved.

Allen, the third-generation owner of Taylor's Bakery, began working there at age 8. He ditched college and began running the bakery after his father became sick. Even in retirement, he never stopped delivering cakes.

"He would never do anything else," his son, Drew Allen, told IndyStar after Allen's death. "He loved delivering wedding cakes and just loved the people and loved the employees."

'He never really left': Taylor's Bakery patriarch dies at 78 after a lifetime of cakes

Maurice Young

Maurice Young, an advocate who chose to live life as a homeless man, died on Jan. 31 at age 53. He was found unresponsive at the Wheeler's Mission men's shelter early that morning.

Young began living at an Indianapolis homeless shelter after his third divorce in 2011 and decided to spend his life helping the city's homeless, living among them even when he could've gone back to his old life. He became known as the "mayor" of the Irish Hill encampment south of downtown.

"He just, in his life on this Earth, did a tremendous volume of work," Kim Boyd, founder and president of The H.O.P.E. TEAM, told IndyStar following Young's death.

Maurice Young: Community advocate who was 'homeless by design,' has died at 53

Pat Aikman

Pat Aikman, former director of the Indiana All-Stars basketball teams, died on March 9 at age 86. Steve Witty, a friend and former executive director of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, said Aikman took his job very seriously. Aikman’s role leading the All-Stars was part of his position in the promotions department at IndyStar, where he worked until retirement in 2000.

"The thing that always impressed me about him was that he took a genuine interest in the kids, not just as All-Stars but continuing their college careers and beyond," Witty told IndyStar after Aikan's death.

Pat Aikman: Former Indiana All-Stars director dies. 'He was beloved by a lot of people.'

Bill Sylvester

Bill Sylvester, former football coach and longtime athletic director at Butler University, died on March 30 at age 93. Sylvester won six conference championships during his tenure as football coach.

He was also a leader on various coaches and college sports committees. Many of Sylvester’s players went on to become football coaches themselves, such as Bill Lynch, Bob Bartolomeo, Ken LaRose, Chuck Schwanekamp, Bill Kuntz, Bill Sylvester, Ott Hurrle and Rick Streiff.

He was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Related: Bill Sylvester was champion football coach, longtime athletic director at Butler

Frank Espich

Frank Espich, a longtime IndyStar photographer, died on April 24 at age 71.

He came to IndyStar as a janitor in 1972, applied to be a photographer five times and was rejected each time. Finally, in 1983, he got a three-month photo internship, setting off a decades-long career of photographing rock stars, politicians, athletes, artists, celebrities such as Michael Jordan and Melania Trump, to name a few.

"He's one of the best natural storytellers I've ever heard ... You listened to Frank because you knew you were going to hear some amazing story," IndyStar photojournalist Robert Scheer said following Espich's death.

Frank Espich: Longtime IndyStar photojournalist revered for charm and creativity, dies

Gerry Williams

Gerry Williams, a Butler track star and point guard, died on April 28 at age 81.

Standing at 5'8", Williams was nicknamed "Muffin." But what he lacked in size, he compensated with speed. Jeff Blue, a close friend who also played for Butler, recalled Williams as both clever and courageous on the court.

During a game against Ohio State, Blue recalled being involved in a skirmish with another player. Williams jumped on the back of another who was about to smack Blue. When Blue asked Williams about it, he replied: "It's just like riding a tiger. I didn't know how to get off."

More on Gerry Williams: Butler loses small but mighty Gerry Williams, Dick Haslam from 1962 Sweet 16 team

Frank Anderson

Frank Anderson, the first Black sheriff in Marion County, died April 30 after a lifetime in law enforcement and public service.

Anderson, a Democrat, was elected sheriff in 2002 and served in that role until 2011. He also spent more than two decades in the U.S. Marshal's Service, overseeing law enforcement in several federal buildings throughout Indiana.

"Over the last 60 years, his direction and example in law enforcement — both at the federal and local levels — has positively influenced and affected the lives of many, many people. It certainly has mine. He will be truly missed," Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a statement following Anderson's death.

Frank J. Anderson: Former US Marshal and Marion County's first Black sheriff, has died

Ray Pavy

Ray Pavy, a New Castle basketball legend who spent three decades as a player, coach, teacher and assistant superintendent, died on May 16 at age 80.

"There was a group of young men there and one of them said, ‘Mr. Pavy, I’ve never shook a legend’s hand before — can I shake your hand?'" New Castle Mayor Greg York told IndyStar.

"He shook their hands and patted them on the back and asked them where they were going to school. He talked to them like he’d known them forever. Has just a caring, loving man. We truly lost a legend."

Related: New Castle's Ray Pavy remembered for positive outlook on life. 'We truly lost a legend.'

Sam Smith

Sam Smith, an American Basketball Association pioneer, died on May 18 in a modest east-side home while waiting for a pension he said he was owed by the NBA. The pension never came. Smith was 79.

After Smith stopped playing, he worked as a security supervisor at a Ford assembly plant in Indianapolis. He struggled financially over the years, hoping for the $2,000-a-month pension from the NBA.

"I'm so mad at the NBA," Dropping Dimes CEO and founder Scott Tarter told IndyStar shortly after Smith's death. "Here is a guy who should have been enjoying a pension and instead ... another one is gone."

Sam Smith: Another ABA player dies waiting on pension from NBA. He left a chilling photo behind

Richard Hall

Richard Hall, who nearly lost his life more than 40 years ago when he was held hostage for 2 1/2 days with a shotgun wired to his neck, died on May 20 at age 87. His captor, Anthony "Tony" Kiritsis, was later arrested on multiple charges.

"Central Indiana knows Dick for a news story that took place over 40 years ago but there are lots of people who knew him as family, friends, business partners and neighbors," friend Scott Watson told IndyStar following Hall's death. "He was infinitely more than a news story. He will be missed by all those people."

In 2017, his book, "Kiritsis and Me: Enduring 63 Hours at Gunpoint," was published.

Dick Hall: Businessman taken hostage in downtown Indy, dies at 87

Jim Young

Jim Young, a longtime Indianapolis photographer who documented one of the city's most memorable crimes involving a hostage , died on May 23 at age 86.

He worked at The Indianapolis News beginning in 1961 and then at IndyStar in 1995. He retired in 1998.

"The fact that he landed in photojournalism was just so perfect for him," his daughter, Mindy Marshall, told IndyStar after her father's death. "The main thing that drew him to it was the fact that he could create art in a different way."

More on Jim Young: Jim Young captured Indy's history for almost 40 years as a photojournalist. He died at 86.

Jim Richter

Jim Richter, fondly known as "the Broom Guy," died on May 26 at age 84.

Blind for much of his life, Richter learned how to make brooms at the Indiana School for the Blind and spent the next decades selling his creations outside post offices not far from his home on the city's north side. For more than 60 years, Richter and his "tepee" of brooms had become a staple in this part of the city.

"That was his life," said Andy Richter, the oldest of Jim Richter's three sons. "He would see hundreds of people a day when he was out working."

Jim Richter: 'The Broom Guy has sold his last broom': Indy post office fixture has died

Dick Haslam

Dick Haslam, a Butler golfer and basketball captain, died on June 17 at age 81.

At 5'9", Haslam was known more for ballhandling, speed and defense than for scoring. He led his team to second place in the 1958 state tournament. Retired Butler coach Tony Hinkle called Haslam "the smartest player I ever coached."

After college, Haslam coached high school basketball at Brownsburg, Crawfordsville and Maconaquah, winning two conference and four sectional titles. He was athletic director at Maconaquah until he retired in 1996.

More on Dick Haslam: Butler loses small but mighty Gerry Williams, Dick Haslam from 1962 Sweet 16 team

Caleb 'Biggie' Swanigan

Caleb "Biggie" Swanigan, one of the top players in the history of Purdue's basketball program, died on June 20. He was 25.

Swanigan struggled with weight issues and was homeless as a child before he was adopted in Fort Wayne. He came to Purdue in 2015 and earned the Big Ten Player of the Year honor two years later.

"The Purdue basketball family is deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of Caleb Swanigan," coach Matt Painter said in a statement. "Caleb was a very thoughtful individual and a gentle soul who excelled both on and off the court. He made a huge difference in everyone’s lives that he touched and he will be greatly missed."

Related: Former Purdue basketball All-American Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Tony Siragusa

Tony Siragusa, a legendary former Colts defensive tackle, died on June 22 at age 55.

Siragusa, also known as "Goose," signed with the team in 1990. At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, he worked his way up the depth chart his first two seasons to become a regular starter by 1992, a job he held for five seasons.

"The Goose squeeze 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years," Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted shortly after Siragusa's death.

More on Tony Siragusa: Former Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, known as 'Goose,' dies at age 55

Rozelle Boyd

Rozelle Boyd, Indianapolis' longest serving and first Black city council member, died on July 21 at age 88, devoting nearly half of his life to public service.

He was known as a "quiet leader" who, instead of marching in the streets in the 1960s, used debate and policy to push for civil rights, created programs and served on countless community boards that help the disadvantaged.

"He gave us the foresight to look beyond where we were standing. To look to tomorrow," said city-county councilor William "Duke" Oliver, who in the late 60s was a rabble-rouser in the United Auto Workers union. "It was difficult for many of us to be patient. To be quiet. He was quiet and unassuming, but he could articulate the movement better than many."

Rozelle Boyd: Remembering 'Renaissance man' Rozelle Boyd, Indy's first Black city councilor

Lars Tate

Lars Tate, a legendary North Central High School football star who went on to play in the NFL, died of cancer on Aug. 1 at age 56.

Tate played basketball and baseball growing up, but football had his heart.

"He’s gone, but he'll never be forgotten, especially in this state,” Chris Skidmore, a North Central defensive back who was a teammate of Tate’s at North Central, told IndyStar after Tate's death. “He is the best athlete I have ever seen. He did things that I'd never seen anybody else do. I had a different perspective on it. I had to actually tackle him in practice. It was like tackling a rolling locomotive."

'He was bigger than life': Lars Tate captivated Indianapolis with 2 magic football seasons

Jackie Walorski

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed, along with three others, in a car crash in Elkhart County on Aug. 3. The 58-year-old has served Indiana's 2nd district since 2013.

“Larger than life and possessing an infectious personality that captured the attention of every room, Congresswoman Walorski was a fierce advocate for her district," Susan Baxmeyer, the vice chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party, said in a statement after Walorski's death. "Never once was she without a smile, or a kind word, or a rousing and inspiring message. She poured her heart and soul into each day’s work."

"And while this district is losing an incredible representative, the bigger loss is that of a loyal friend."

Related: After tragic death, Rep. Jackie Walorski's Congress seat is vacant. How will it be filled?

Steve Hammer

Steve Hammer, a veteran columnist for NUVO, died Sept. 11 at age 57. A columnist for 20 years, Hammer was well known for his opinions on music, politics and more.

His writing reflected his desire to serve people, to appeal to interests rather than being highfalutin, Jim Poyser, former managing editor at NUVO, told IndyStar after Hammer's death. Hammer, Poyser said, had an "everyday Hoosier kind of personality."

"Steve held the space for the everyday person in a way that was authentic," he said.

Holding space for 'the everyday person:' Former NUVO columnist Steve Hammer dies at 57

Mark Souder

Mark Souder, who represented northwestern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, died on Sept. 26 at age 72. Souder, a Republican, revealed earlier this year that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer.

"Anyone who met Mark was struck by his intellect, his innate grasp of policy details, and perhaps most importantly, his passion for service, for serving Hoosiers in particular," Sen. Todd Young said during remarks on the Senate floor after Souder's death, according to the Associated Press .

Souder resigned in 2010 following revelations of an affair with a female staffer.

Marion Garmel

Marion Garmel, a longtime Indianapolis theater and arts critic, died on Oct. 22 in her Meridian-Kessler home. She was 86.

Garmel elevated the city's visual arts and theater scenes for more than five decades.

"When I was a kid, I thought Indy was the cultural center of the world," said Josh Blum, Garmel's grandson and a professional musician known nationally as Josh Joplin. "Because she was covering artists, writers and making the rounds in all of these heady places."

Marion Garmel: Longtime Indianapolis arts journalist, dies: 'A connector in the community'

Kevin Lillard

Kevin Lillard, a former radio and newspaper reporter, died on Nov. 8 at age 67.

Lillard, known by Indianapolis race fans as Kevin O'Neal, spent years as a radio newscaster and reporter for local stations. He was also a reporter for IndyStar. Outside his work in journalism, Lillard was an auto racing announcer for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and the North American Midget Auto racing series.

"He was one of the few African Americans in auto racing sports journalism in the 1980s and 1990s, following his love for the sport and refusing to be intimidated by lack of diversity," according to his obituary.

Rex Early

Rex Early, a towering figure in Indiana Republican politics who's also known for his colorful personality, died on Nov. 11 at age 88.

Early left behind a legacy of being among the most coveted political endorsements in the state, as well as a long list of colorful stories — "Rexisms," as his friends called them — that made him an unforgettable figure in Indiana politics.

"He's a great leader with a style like no other," said Mike McDaniel, Early's longtime friend and also a former Indiana Republican Party chairman. "A Hoosier through and through. He loved his family. He was a proud Marine. He was a driving force in Indiana politics for 50-plus years."

Rex Early: 'Indiana Republican Party's Iron Man,' has died

Ira William Jaffee

Ira William Jaffee, former CEO of the Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis, died of cancer on Dec. 9 at age 74.

Even in his final days, Jaffee, kept helping other people. He was still taking calls to help former American Basketball Association athletes who need jobs, housing, transportation ― clients of the Dropping Dimes Foundation, where he took a retirement job as executive director.

"He would help anyone at any single time of the day," daughter Kira Shemesh told IndyStar after Jaffee's death. "He’d go above and beyond."

Ira Jaffee: Longtime Jewish Community Center leader, built bridges

Joseph McAtee

Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief and sheriff, died on Dec. 16 at 89.

McAtee first worked for the Indianapolis Police Department before he became Marion County sheriff for two terms. He later worked as a constable for the city.

"He was a class act," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. "He treated people really well. This is a man who was committed to law enforcement for a long time."

'Legacy of selfless service': Former Indianapolis police chief, Marion County sheriff dies

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jackie Walorski, Sam Smith and more: Here are notable Hoosiers who died in 2022