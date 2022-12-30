Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Farmers’ markets, ‘A Little Night Music’ and more
The comedian performs Jan. 5-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Shell Club guest lecture...
WINKNEWS.com
People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach
People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Marco Police Foundation to host 'Pickleball Slammer'
The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its inaugural Pickleball tournament at the YMCA of South Collier (Marco Island) on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Dubbed the Pickleball Slammer, up to 200 participants are expected to show their skills in the categories of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles through round robin matches leading to single elimination.
New Naples farmers market benefits St. Matthew’s House every Monday
NAPLES, Fla. — There’s a new farmers market open every Monday in Naples, and if you shop there, you’re supporting people in need. It’s organized by 41markets.com, and it benefits St. Matthew’s House. The hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. every Monday in season....
'We needed this': downtown Fort Myers hopeful after New Year's celebration
Thousands gathered downtown Fort Myers to bring in 2023. Businesses said they are hopeful as they continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
Marconews.com
The good, bad and the ugly: The top stories of 2022
When you look back at the headlines that dominated the last six months on Marco Island, the news was not all good; but fortunately, there were still many positives to report locally. Like what, you ask? Marco Island Academy completed their campus, a dream made into reality. The city completed...

5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours
Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
Three months after Ian, blue roofs are still everywhere in ‘Tarp City’
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Karen Moore remembers the first storm after Hurricane Ian. It was before the roof was covered with a blue tarp at her southeast Cape Coral home. “I heard drip, drip, and I was running around the house with the pots and buckets,” she recalled.
Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico
3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
New Year’s Eve celebrations in SWFL
There are a variety of celebrations on New Year’s Eve in Southwest Florida to choose from to usher in 2023. The Freedom 5K run 2022 takes place in Port Charlotte at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve at Fort Myers Brewing Company...
Marconews.com
'Watts for Dinner': The best dishes of 2022
It was a standout year of dining in and around Marco Island. It was hard to narrow my picks from the restaurants we dined at in 2022. But here goes …. In February, we visited Tony’s N.Y. Pizza (aka Tony’s Pizzeria) for the first time ever. With the...
WINKNEWS.com
Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve
The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums. Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Swatting call’ in downtown Fort Myers
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon. According to FMPD, the incident happened at 2207 First Street off Dean Street near Ford’s Garage. There is no injury or danger to the public. This is a developing situation, WINK News will...

Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida
The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
WINKNEWS.com
Trattoria Padana brings authentic Italian food to Fort Myers
Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Nino Sindona was surrounded by the best of design, fashion and food. He was known by friends and family as a gastronome, yet was teased for studying and perfecting his own recipes over years of travel. After years of developing recipes, Sindona eventually curated...
Fort Myers home burns into flames on New Year’s Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-family home in Fort Myers caught on fire early Sunday. Seven different units responded to the fire on 4001 E River Dr. Smoke and flames were visible. Crews quickly pulled hose lines to initiate a fire attack and perform a primary search of the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former downtown Naples golf course used to pull double duty
Believe it or not, downtown Naples used to have a golf course—and airplanes occasionally landed on it. The nine-hole course ran south of Fifth Avenue South and east of Third Street. And because there weren’t many flat, dry spaces in swampy Naples, it also served as a landing strip. Pictured here in a photo from May 4, 1919, are two World War I-era Curtiss JN “Jenny” planes with ground crew and spectators assembled.
Cape Coral motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Cape Coral died Sunday after he crashed into the back of a pickup truck early Thursday morning, December 29. The 56-year-old man was driving south, in the left lane of US 41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard. The pickup driver, a 25-year-old...
Man steals tires from car parked outside Fort Myers store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man who stole tires from a car parked behind a Publix. The victim’s car was parked at 5997 South Point Boulevard in Fort Myers on December 26, 2022, at around 6:40 p.m. A man was pictured exiting a van...
